Pipeline protesters block tankers by hanging off Vancouver bridge

Greenpeace Canada members formed an aerial blockade above Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Tuesday

A group of 12 Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters have formed an aerial blockade along the bottom of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge in Vancouver.

Const. Jason Doucette with the Vancouver Police Department told Black Press Media the protest began around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The detachment’s marine unit is currently on scene assessing the situation, he said.

The demonstration, led by Greenpeace Canada, is intended to stop oil tankers from leaving the Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in Burnaby.

“The climbers are currently in the path of the tar sands oil tanker, Serene Sea, which is currently docked at the terminal,” the group said in a news release. “The tanker was scheduled to leave port this morning, but is now being blocked from leaving by the climbers.”

Vehicle traffic along the bridge was not being affected.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Just Posted

Not enough communication from North Cowichan on affordable housing project, says neighbour

Claims North Cowichan not keeping neighbours informed

Q of A celebrates National Indigenous Day with Potlatch

This special event was well attended by Elders and other dignitaries

Furstenau talks issues in North Cowichan

Water, environment and poverty among concerns of Cowichan Valley’s MLA

North Cowichan looks to amend pot bylaw before legalization

Public hearing set for July 18

More service, higher fares for Cowichan Valley transit riders

Cowichan Valley bus riders will benefit from 1,500 more hours of service

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

Coming up in Cowichan: Plant sale, Casino night kick off Canada Day weekend

Plant sale takes over the HUB Saturday The Cowichan Station Area Association… Continue reading

O No Canada!: U.S. team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem

Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox was celebrating Canada Day… then it went wrong

B.C. university offers online glimpse into the life of Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash memorabilia donated by family of his longtime Canadian manager who went to university

Pipeline protesters block tankers by hanging off Vancouver bridge

Greenpeace Canada members formed an aerial blockade above Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Tuesday

No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Mayor John Tory says there is “no easy answer” or magic wand to reduce gun violence in the country’s largest city, which has claimed 22 lives so far in 2018.

Much of eastern Canada remains under blanket of hot, humid air

The weather agency says a “very warm and humid air mass” has settled over the Maritimes.

South Korean basketball players arrive for games in North

South Korean basketball teams and officials arrived on Tuesday to take part in the inter-Korean basketball match in Pyongyang.

Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

Rob Hiaasen was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom

Most Read