PHOTOS: Vancouver celebrates Pride

Justin Trudeau, and hundreds of thousands of others celebrated inclusivity at the city’s pride parade

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out for the annual Pride Parade in Vancouver on Sunday.

In amongst them was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will go from the crowds at Davie Village to a Liberal party event in Delta.

Drivesmart column: Testing a driver’s knowledge at licence renewal?

I suspect that some drivers would have to try to pass again.

Partners cheer successful Cowichan Valley financial literacy pilot for girls

Project important for Cowichan Valley — a region facing disproportionate rates of youth vulnerability.

Robert Barron column: Fish farm industry must keep up with public expectations

I’ve always been a big fan of the concept of land-based fish farms

Justin Trudeau gets warm welcome at BC Forest Discovery Centre

“I just wanted to say what a pleasure it is to be here today with all of you.”

Andrea Rondeau column: Some news never goes out of style

There are some subjects I find us revisiting again and again

VIDEO: Cavers embark on new expedition to Canada’s deepest cave in interior B.C.

The group hopes to find a new entrance to Bisaro Anima in a trip dubbed “expedition of the year”.

Coming up in Cowichan: 3 days of fun at Forest Discovery Centre; Cask Night with CGC

Long weekend full of fun for kids at Forest Centre The BC… Continue reading

Plastic degrading in the ocean produces greenhouse gas, new study says

Canadian-lead study found 90% of the debris along the Hawaiian coast comes from fishing or Asia

Recent refugees face unique challenges with business ventures in Canada

The language barrier and lack of contacts make networking difficult

B.C. VIEWS: Private health care crackdown touches painful nerve

Many people are no longer prepared to suffer in silence

Blue Jays make it 3 straight wins over sagging M’s in Seattle

Estrada outduels Paxton in 5-1 Toronto triumph

Stampeders improve to 7-0 with 27-18 win over Lions

B.C. falls to 2-4 after loss in Calgary

Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes

Bud Gottfriedson and his family was woken up when two grass fires were within 100 metres of his home at the side of Highway 3. Highway was closed 10 km east of Keremeos.

