PHOTOS: Floodwaters rise and fall in Grand Forks

As the floodwaters recede from Grand Forks and the surrounding Kootenay-Boundary region, the cleanup begins.

Work gloves left behind from flood clean-up lie on a bench in Grand Forks’ downtown. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Canadian Forces soldiers help with flood protection on the 68 Street bridge. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Volunteers help clean up sandbags in Grand Forks’ downtown Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Signs of hope pop up around Grand Forks on Sunday night. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

A woman picks her way among the sandbags in Grand Forks Sunday night. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

A home in danger of collapse in Grand Forks. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

A Mountie from Barriere stands guard at a bridge in Grand Forks. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Signs of hope pop up around Grand Forks on Sunday night. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Flooding, May 10-12, 2018. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Flooding, May 10-12, 2018. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

