Pets and hot vehicles don’t mix

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are reminding pet owners to not leave their four-legged companions in their vehicles this summer. (Citizen file)

Pets and hot vehicles just don’t mix.

The BC SPCA put out the plea last week and this week it’s the police’s turn.

The latest reminder comes from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP who, as the sun came out this week, suggested leaving animals at home in the heat.

“If you are unable to leave your pet at home, remember to park in a shady spot with the vehicle windows down low enough to provide sufficient air exchange from outside,” said North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP spokesperson Const. Pam Bolton. “Ensure that your pet has access to cool water while in the vehicle and check on your pet frequently.”

Ultimately, she said, “the best thing for a pet is to leave it at home and avoid taking any risk.”

Bolton noted that it only takes a few minutes for a vehicle to reach 38 s (100 degrees Fahrenheit).

“At temperatures this high, it only takes minutes for an animal to suffer irreparable brain damage or death,” she said, adding that signs of distress can include: excessive drooling, exaggerated panting, weakness and muscle tremors, lack of coordination, reddened gums and moist tissues of the body, convulsions or vomiting, collapse or coma or even laying on the vehicle floor where it is coolest.

If you see a pet in a hot car that you believe is in distress, call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or the BC SPCA at 1-855-622-7722. If you have further inquires you can also contact Coastal Animal Control Services at 250-748-3395.