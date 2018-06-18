The announcement of St. Joseph’s Elementary School’s closure caught everyone off-guard. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Pending closure of Chemainus Catholic Elementary School comes out of the blue

Staff and students at St. Joseph’s shocked, upset at the announcement

Shock and dismay don’t begin to describe the emotions of staff and students at St. Joseph’s School following news of the decision to close the Chemainus Catholic Elementary School at the end of the current school term.

Returning students and permanent teachers will be accommodated at Queen of Angels School in Duncan in September for the 2018-19 school term.

“There’s some pretty shocked and upset people,” said John Battie of Ladysmith, 51, who’s taught at the school for 27 years.

More details to come.

