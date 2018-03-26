Police, firefighters and paramedics were on scene just before 1 a.m. Sunday after a pedestrian was struck on the old Island Highway between Oliver Road and Turner Road. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Pedestrian in Nanaimo dies after being hit by car on highway

Incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday between Oliver Road and Turner Road

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on the highway in the early-morning hours Sunday in Nanaimo.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called the old Island Highway between Oliver and Turner roads after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at about 12:50 a.m. Both northbound lanes of the highway were closed to traffic between Rutherford and Turner roads.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief Dan Murphy said the individual was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the 38-year-old victim from Nanaimo appeared to have been attempting to retrieve something from on the road when he was struck by a vehicle.

“They were walking along the road when for unknown reasons the deceased walked into the traffic to retrieve something and was struck by a northbound car, driven by a resident of Port Alberni,” O’Brien said. “The driver and her adult passenger remained at the scene and co-operated with the investigation.”

O’Brien said police do not believe the incident was a suicide attempt.

Alcohol and drugs were ruled out for the driver.

O’Brien also noted the deceased was wearing dark grey clothing.

“He was pronounced deceased at the hospital at 6:15 a.m. that day,” O’Brien said.

The deceased has not been identified.

Police are looking for any witnesses to this incident and also to a crash on Boxwood Road that claimed a man’s life Thursday night. Anyone who witnessed or has any information about either of these two incidents is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit at 250-754-2345.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hundreds turn out for animal cruelty rally in Duncan
Next story
B.C. ‘very disappointed’ by court decision to not hear Trans Mountain appeal

Just Posted

Where did Granger Taylor go? New documentary probes mysterious disappearance

The Duncan man’s disappearance in 1980 still intrigues space watchers today

Hundreds turn out for animal cruelty rally in Duncan

High-ranking speakers address a big crowd at Duncan Lodge as United for a Paws rallies for change

Drivesmart column: Making bad drivers pay

Let’s look at how bad drivers pay for the risk that they present to others using our highways.

Sarah Simpson column: No permit? No problem for this tiny town

It appears as though a fairy neighbourhood has sprung up in the trees

Robert Barron column: Government taking too long to decide on amalgamation vote

I find it hard to believe how the province is leaving the Cowichan Valley hanging

Sesquicentennial Totem unveiled in Duncan

Project part of Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations

Federal court dismisses ‘Namgis First Nation’s bid to block fish farm restocking

Justice Manson said Marine Harvest has made “good faith” attempts at consultation with the ‘Namgis.

Coming up in Cowichan: Kinder Morgan protest; Sportacular; Walk for Alzheimer’s

It’s part of a Canada-wide National Day of Action to Defend the Water

Cowichan Coffee Time: Fundraisers take centre stage

And that’s a wrap! Amy Oakes has finished her 11th year canvassing

Track cars bought for cash, money laundering investigator says

Peter German says Vancouver is ‘Canada’s luxury car capital’ with no oversight

Pedestrian in Nanaimo dies after being hit by car on highway

Incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday between Oliver Road and Turner Road

Japanese legacy of cherry trees the feds chopped down in Northern B.C.

After being interned in 1942, Shotaru Shimizu donated 1,500 cherry trees to Prince Rupert

B.C. ‘very disappointed’ by court decision to not hear Trans Mountain appeal

Province had wanted court to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws and block pipeline expansion

Half Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear due to fires and climate change

A new study shows half of Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear by 2100 due to wildfires and climate change.

Most Read