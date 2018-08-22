PC scam makes the rounds again in Cowichan

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre image.

Try as they might, Duncan’s Gary Mottle won’t take the scammers’ bait.

“I have been getting a lot of phone calls from people claiming to be from Microsoft wanting to repair my faulty PC,” he reported last week.

But Mottle wasn’t biting.

“I used to work in tech and can spot these scams a mile off,” he said.

The calls average twice a month on his land line but have been increasing in frequency.

“If I am getting these calls, so are others,” he said.

Contact with the local police yielded no results, save for the recommendation to call the fraud centre in Toronto. But that was the end of the line.

“[They] don’t even do anything with the info you give them,” Mottle explained. “They don’t investigate. That said, people need to be warned.”

Mottle believed calling the newspaper was “probably a waste of time too, but it is my feeble attempt at trying to warn people about these scams.”

Message heard, Mr. Mottle, and readers, you’ve been warned.

According to Microsoft’s Tech Support Scams page, as arrived at through a link from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, “Microsoft does not send unsolicited email messages or make unsolicited phone calls to request for personal or financial information, or fix your computer.”

If you suspect you’ve been a victim of a scam, gather all the information you can and contact the local police to alert them of the scams targeting residents in their jurisdiction. After that, call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or through the Fraud Reporting System.

Next, let the bank and credit card companies know to flag your accounts.

For more information visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

Just Posted

PC scam makes the rounds again in Cowichan

Try as they might, Duncan’s Gary Mottle won’t take the scammers’ bait.… Continue reading

Editorial: We must do better than 15% contamination in the recycling

They’re running across things like broken glass and lighters, or the ever-disgusting used diapers

VIDEO: Seniors minister’s flying visit to Cowichan includes learning about Green Community programs

With FruitSave, upcycling, cooking, succession planning, and more, CGC often works with seniors

Tax structure for secondary suites questioned

A review of North Cowichan’s policies called for

Cowichan Capitals training camp underway

Two-a-days at ISC followed by intersquad game on Friday

VIDEO: Seniors minister’s flying visit to Cowichan includes learning about Green Community programs

With FruitSave, upcycling, cooking, succession planning, and more, CGC often works with seniors

Vehicle fire on the Coquihalla

Heavy congestion in north bound lanes

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeal court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

Said he and Trump arranged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Most Read