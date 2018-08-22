UPDATED: Fatal sewage-truck crash closes Malahat in both directions

A vehicle has flipped over on the Malahat Wednesday morning. (George Papaloukas photo)

A fatal crash on the Malahat has stopped traffic in both directions on the only major route between Victoria and the rest of Vancouver Island.

West Shore RCMP confirm the driver of a sewage truck was found dead Wednesday morning after police responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 8 a.m.

The crash occurred in the south bound lane of the highway, near the Goldstream Boat House, according to RCMP. The coroners service has been called to the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a blue SUV, was assessed at the scene by paramedics.

Photos from the scene show a sewage truck flipped over and witnesses say a strong smell continues to linger in the area.

UPDATE: @WestshoreRCMP said in a statement they are responding to an overturned vehicle on the Malahat that occurred at 8:10 a.m. Traffic is closed in both directions. #yyj #yyjtraffic #yyjnews

Photo courtesy of Ryan Wettlauer pic.twitter.com/64lp1v6QAi — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) August 22, 2018

HAZMAT must clean up the sewage spill before opening the highway, meaning motorists should expect significant delays.

“The cause of the fatal collision is under investigation. The sewage spill prevents travel on the highway. We ask for patience from drivers who are affected by any delays as emergency crews deal with the closure of Highway 1,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP.

Ryan Wettlaufer was driving from Victoria to Duncan as part of his morning commute when the accident happened. He said while he didn’t see the accident itself, the smell from the fluid that was leaking from the truck was unbearable.

He shot this video below.

The Malahat remains closed to traffic as the investigation continues. Drivers trying to use Finlayson Arm Road as a detour will be turned around. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

CORRECTION – #BCHwy1 is CLOSED in both directions 500 meters north of Goldstream Provincial Park because of Vehicle Incident. Assessment in progress. No detour or estimated time of opening. Next update at 10:00 AM. https://t.co/YVo6c13xVO #Malahat — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) August 22, 2018

Sonia Furstenau, MLA for Cowichan Valley, tweeted about a long wait for the Mill Bay ferry as a result of the Malahat closure.

Mill Bay ferry backed up – people trying to get to flights, appointments. One suggestion to @BCFerries – don’t stop the ferry for the lunch break. #malahat #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/IqNZRAfy0y — Sonia Furstenau (@SoniaFurstenau) August 22, 2018

More to come.

