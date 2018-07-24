Overnight road work closes Pacific Marine Circle Route

The portion of the Pacific Marine Circle Route between Port Renfrew and Mesachie Lake will be closed overnight on Tuesday July 24 to install a new timber box culvert at Henson Creek.
Motorists will be not be able to get through as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.
The road is expected to reopen by 5 a.m.
What’s more, as of July 25 there will be single-lane alternating traffic along the route for the duration of the project — likely to be completed in the fall.
“Drivers are reminded to obey the construction zone speed limit of 30 km/h for worker and public safety,” said a media release.