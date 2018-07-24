The portion of the Pacific Marine Cirle Route between Port Renfrew and Mesachie Lake will be closed overnight on Tuesday July 24 to install a new timber box culvert at Henson Creek. (Black Press file)

Overnight road work closes Pacific Marine Circle Route

The portion of the Pacific Marine Circle Route between Port Renfrew and Mesachie Lake will be closed overnight on Tuesday July 24 to install a new timber box culvert at Henson Creek.

Motorists will be not be able to get through as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The road is expected to reopen by 5 a.m.

What’s more, as of July 25 there will be single-lane alternating traffic along the route for the duration of the project — likely to be completed in the fall.

“Drivers are reminded to obey the construction zone speed limit of 30 km/h for worker and public safety,” said a media release.

Previous story
Call gets louder for coroner’s inquest into B.C. teen’s overdose death
Next story
Parents warned about ‘sexually explicit’ livestream app

Just Posted

Overnight road work closes Pacific Marine Circle Route

The portion of the Pacific Marine Circle Route between Port Renfrew and… Continue reading

Rebuild it and they will come: Cowichan wetland project creates habitat for fish and fowl

The wetlands are in the low-lying section of NCC’s Chase Woods Nature Preserve

City of Duncan slashes temporary shelter fees

Fees drop from $2,000 to $250

Car of missing Oak Bay woman found on remote logging road

Green Honda found July 21 behind Lake Cowichan

Shawnigan Lake RCMP urges caution after several incidents snarled traffic on Malahat

Thousands of drivers stuck for hours after incidents

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Steelworkers to take strike vote at Cariboo, northern B.C. mills

Despite U.S. tariffs, union wants more from high lumber profits

Parents warned about ‘sexually explicit’ livestream app

Canadian Centre for Child Protection says Cake — Live Stream Video Chat isn’t appropriate

Bachelorettes’ sashes cinched at B.C. wineries

Parties are asked to remove any bridal paraphernalia, including veils, phallic objects and costumes

Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

Certain Pepperidge Farm products believed to be contaminated

Call gets louder for coroner’s inquest into B.C. teen’s overdose death

Former B.C. representative for children and youth weighs in with her support

B.C. mineral exploration permits taking longer: survey

Investor confidence better in Sweden, Australia, executives say

Many questions but few answers in Toronto’s Greektown shooting

The shooting killed two and injured 13

With focus on Mexico, apprehensions grow at the U.S. – Canada border

The number of illegal crossings at parts of the border have ‘skyrocketed’

Most Read