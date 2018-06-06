‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

An out of control wildfire is burning 25 kilometres east of Fairmont Hot Springs.

The roughly 54-hectare wildfire is suspected to be human-caused, and was discovered Sunday. Labeled the ‘Branch B White Rock’ fire, it is currently the largest burning wildfire in the southeast fire centre, and is not under control at this time.

Fire information office Ashley Davidoff confirms the fire has grown in size since it was first discovered June 3rd.

“They are dealing with some gusty high winds in the area, and really steep terrain, so it makes it challenging,” Ms. Davidoff reported Wednesday morning.

There are 49 people involved with the attack, including two helicopters bucketing water, two water tenders on site, and two pieces of heavy equipment arriving Wednesday, June 6th.

The crews, which have been pooled from throughout the southeast fire centre, include two initial attack crews and two unit crews.

Ms. Davidoff says there are no road closures as a result of the fire as far as the BC Wildfire Service is aware.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” MS. Davidoff told the Pioneer. “However, it is suspected to be human caused.”

Previous story
UPDATE: BC SPCA recommends horse carriage ban on city streets
Next story
Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Just Posted

Police respond to shooting incident in Mill Bay

Reports state six shots fired into home and vehicle

Kingcome and Musqueam are winners at 50th Buckskin soccer tourney

The 50th annual Cowichan Buckskin Soccer Tournament went into the history books… Continue reading

DCS students make badminton history

Duncan Christian School students Micah Lewis and Simon Deng accomplished a first… Continue reading

Close games or otherwise, Cowichan Thunder remain undefeated

The junior B Cowichan Valley Thunder went from their lowest offensive output… Continue reading

Provincial silver for two Valley schools

Shawnigan Lake School finished second in AAAA and BCS took silver in AA Tier 1

Court date for animal cruelty trial to be set by June 19

Teddy the dog found near death in February

B.C. doctors told not to limit opioids or refuse care of chronic pain patients

College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. updated its standard of practice for prescribing opioids

Woman recounts assault by unknown man on walking trail in Courtenay

Assailant, still at large, described as 5’7 Caucasian male with blue eyes and dirty blond hair

Mobile home tenant rules offer more compensation

Evictions for redevelopment a long-time issue for NDP

It’s breeding season, so look out for dive-bombing crows

Breeding leads to some wacky behaviour by animals across B.C. through the spring

‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Promise more funding for Indigenous mental health and addiction treatment services, special help for businesses

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

B.C. wildlife centre cares for orphaned bear found last month

Couple rescues cub found trying to nurse off dead mother on Vancouver Island

Most Read