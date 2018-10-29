(Max Pixel)

Ottawa tables pay equity bill for federally regulated workers

Employers would need to ensure women, men under federal jurisdiction get paid for same value of work

The Liberal government is introducing long-awaited pay equity legislation for federally regulated employees.

Under the proposed system, employers would need to examine their compensation practices and ensure women and men in workplaces that fall under federal jurisdiction receive equal pay for work of equal value.

It would apply to all federally regulated employers with 10 or more workers.

This includes some private-sector employers, the federal public service, parliamentary workplaces, and the offices of the prime minister and other ministers.

The act obliges employers to establish a pay equity plan within three years of the legislation coming into force.

READ MORE: Liberals to dig deeper, aim higher on gender equality in 2018 federal budget

Employers would also have to identify job classes, evaluate work, and compare compensation associated with similar jobs dominated by men and women respectively.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau accused of disrespect leaving 3 ridings vacant
Next story
B.C. police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

Just Posted

VIDEO: Downtown Duncan welcomes families to Spooktacular

Lots of Halloween treats, great weather combine to bring throngs of families out for Spooktacular

Alex Aitken students turn out for democracy at student vote

Sixth and seventh graders cast their ballots Oct. 18 at Alex Aitken… Continue reading

VIDEO: Glass Tiger comes to Duncan on Nov. 7

You won’t forget them when they’re gone; they’re rock icons

Lexi Bainas Column: VIDEO: Artists, artisans, hit the pre-holilday sale trail, Tiny Tina’s back

The Visions Artists say, “There’s something so appealing and homey about the… Continue reading

Agriculture & food special: Bee keepers in the Cowichan Valley face challenges, in spite of warmer winter temperatures

Humidity, mites and wasps and just a few

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Elias Pettersson scores 2, Canucks thump Wild 5-2

WATCH: Rookie leads Vancouver past Minnesota

Suspected drunk driver on Vancouver Island crashes, gets chased, crashes again

Incident happened near Nanaimo’s Departure Bay ferry terminal Sunday night

Halloween costume mix-up draws huge police response on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo block contained after a report of a man with his face covered, carrying a long gun

Eaton Centre shooter sought ‘street justice’ after being stabbed

Christopher Husbands, 29, is accused shooting at a group of young men at the mall’s food court in June of 2012

Incumbent’s name drawn to to settle who will be Peachland’s next mayor

B.C. judge draws incumbent Cindy Fortin’s name to settle tied mayoral vote

UPDATE: B.C. communities lose bus service as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

VIDEO: B.C. students’ take on rock songs gets a re-release

Langley Schools Music Project ‘Innocence and Despair’ album inspired ‘School of Rock’ movie

Ottawa tables pay equity bill for federally regulated workers

Employers would need to ensure women, men under federal jurisdiction get paid for same value of work

Most Read