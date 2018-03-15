Orca Airways grounded due to safety issues

Transport Canada has suspended the air operator certificate of Orca Airways for “repeated non-compliance with aviation safety regulations.”

The airline, which operates daily flights from Vancouver, Victoria, Parksville, Tofino, Ucluelet, and Qualicum Beach, is frequently used by major resorts and lodges in Tofino and Ucluelet.

In a statement, Transport Canada said they found several areas of non-compliance, “including maintenance, operational control, documentation, and quality assurance.” Flights are suspended until they get in compliance.

Black Press has reached out to Orca Airways and Transport Canada. This story will be updated with any new information.