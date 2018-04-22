Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit looks to expand facility. (File photo)

Open houses to talk Motorsport expansion

The Circuit has applied to North Cowichan for rezoning to accommodate the expansion

The Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit has its eye on expansion of its facility, and they’re holding two open houses to talk to the community about their plans.

“We invite you to drop in to view the proposal, including the design and site plans for the proposed expansion and share your thoughts with us,” the Motorsport Circuit said.

The Circuit has applied to the Municipality of North Cowichan for rezoning to accommodate the expansion.

The Circuit is also setting up a Working Committee, and anyone interested in participating is asked to sign up at the open houses.

The open houses are scheduled for Tuesday, April 24 from 7-9 p.m. and Sunday, April 29 from 2-4 p.m., both at the Motorsport Circuit (4063 Cowichan Valley Highway).

More information is available at www.northcowichan.ca under “Current Community Topics”.

