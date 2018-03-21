Online threat to U.S. high school traced to Canadian teen

A 14-year-old girl has been charged in connection with an online threat against a high school

U.S. authorities say a 14-year-old girl in Canada has been charged in connection with an online threat against a high school in New Hampshire.

Police in Hanover, N.H., say the threat on Instagram was made toward Hanover High School and mentioned a shooting.

RELATED: Five Canadian kids charged with making school threats

They say the threat was traced to a residence in Canada, but don’t give any more specific information.

Investigators say they partnered with Canadian law enforcement and conducted a search warrant, seizing electronic devices.

RELATED: 1 student dead, 2 wounded in Maryland high school

The girl was taken into custody charged with posting the threat.

Police say they are still investigating.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province warning rabbit owners after confirmed cases of deadly virus

Just Posted

VIDEO: Council assures minor baseball coaches: It’s Play Ball!

Worried coaches, wanted reassurance that field would be regulation sized for league play

RCMP searching for man wanted on sexual assault charges

William Meers is known to frequent the Duncan area

VIDEO: Community garden progress is ‘interesting journey’: Cara Smith

Since the garden was forced to move to Ravine Park, its supporters have been heartened by support

Cowichan philanthropy group kick-starts successful mentor drive

Mentors are needed more than ever

United plays hard to the finish in U21 league finale

Cowichan places third in debut season

VIDEO: Council assures minor baseball coaches: It’s Play Ball!

Worried coaches, wanted reassurance that field would be regulation sized for league play

Online threat to U.S. high school traced to Canadian teen

A 14-year-old girl has been charged in connection with an online threat against a high school

Vaping device overheats, burns down home on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo Fire Rescue says units could cause fires in other homes and even aircraft

LinkedIn: Top 25 places to work in Canada

LinkedIn has compiled a list of the top companies to work for in 2018

Province warning rabbit owners after confirmed cases of deadly virus

Testing confirmed feral rabbits in Nanaimo and Delta had died from rabbit hemorrhagic disease

Painting of B.C. lake by Winston Churchill sells for $87,000

Churchill had painted the work in 1929 during visit to an area near Field

New lead in one of six B.C. searches that remain unresolved

New details in case of couple who’d been flying from Cranbook to Kamloops when plane disappeared

Island Good program makes it easier to shop locally

New labelling initiative to be tested in grocery stores

B.C. announces $175 million to cut hip, knee surgery wait times

Premier John Horgan said money will allow for a 34-per-cent increase in surgeries

Most Read