One person dead in Campbell River house fire

The male victim is believed to be in his late 60s or early 70s

One person has died in a cabin fire south of Campbell River.

According to Andy Watson at the BC Coroners Service the male victim is believed to be in his late 60s or early 70s.

“Our crews knocked the fire down and made entry, they went in and found the person, who had succumbed,” said Ian Baikie, fire chief.

The Campbell River Fire Department responded to a call at the Glen Alder RV Park at 4142 S. Island Highway at 10:50 this morning.

The highway was closed while they fought the fire because the nearest hydrant was across the road from the house and they had to run their hose across the highway.

Baikie said that they had four vehicles on scene and around 19 people.

The investigation has been handed over to the RCMP and is ongoing.