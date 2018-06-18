One man dead as a result of motorcycle accident near Mill Bay. (File photo)

One man dead in motorcycle accident near Mill Bay

Investigation ongoing

A man from Quebec is dead after a motorcycle accident involving another vehicle near Mill Bay in the early morning of June 17.

Andy Watson, from the the B.C. Coroners Service, confirmed that the man, in his 20s, died as the result of the accident, which occurred between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Sunday on Highway 1 between Cobble Hill Road and Fisher Road.

Drive B.C. has reported that northbound traffic on Highway 1 remained closed until around 10:30 a.m. due to the accident.

Watson said the accident is currently under investigation.

