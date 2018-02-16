One hurt after Greyhound bus skids off Highway 97

Bus was travelling from Prince George to Dawson Creek

A Greyhound bus travelling from Prince George to Dawson Creek has skidded off Highway 97, slightly injuring one passenger.

A spokeswoman for Greyhound Canada says the accident happened at about 4 a.m. on Friday about 200 kilometres north of Prince George.

She says there were 11 passengers and the driver aboard.

Another bus was sent to take the remaining passengers on to their destinations.

The cause of the accident has not been determined but a Ministry of Transportation website that reports on road conditions describes the route as subject to “compact snow with slippery sections.”

Greyhound says it is co-operating with an RCMP investigation and will also conduct its own probe.

The Canadian Press