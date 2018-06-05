One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Chinese tourist dies in hospital after bus crash in eastern Ontario

OPP officers work at the site of a crash involving a tour bus on Highway 401 West, near Prescott, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Provincial police say a 54-year-old Chinese man has died after being injured in a tour bus crash in eastern Ontario on Monday.

Officers say a bus carrying 37 people — including the driver, a tour guide and a group of Chinese tourists — drove off Highway 401 between Brockville and Prescott, and hit a rock formation by the side of the road.

Police say four bus passengers remain in hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

A truck driver who passed the scene of the crash said he could see passengers standing outside the bus who appeared to have facial injuries.

A manager at the Massachusetts-based Union Tour Express company said Monday he was aware one of their buses was involved in the collision but could not provide any further information about the incident.

Police say they are still investigating the collision.

The Canadian Press

