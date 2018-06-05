OPP officers work at the site of a crash involving a tour bus on Highway 401 West, near Prescott, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Chinese tourist dies in hospital after bus crash in eastern Ontario

Provincial police say a 54-year-old Chinese man has died after being injured in a tour bus crash in eastern Ontario on Monday.

Officers say a bus carrying 37 people — including the driver, a tour guide and a group of Chinese tourists — drove off Highway 401 between Brockville and Prescott, and hit a rock formation by the side of the road.

RELATED: Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

Police say four bus passengers remain in hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

A truck driver who passed the scene of the crash said he could see passengers standing outside the bus who appeared to have facial injuries.

A manager at the Massachusetts-based Union Tour Express company said Monday he was aware one of their buses was involved in the collision but could not provide any further information about the incident.

Police say they are still investigating the collision.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Virtue and Moir hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour
Next story
Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

Just Posted

Threat at Cowichan Secondary results in police presence Tuesday

Officials found the threat last week and immediately contacted police

Man who killed Mountie pleads guilty in second crash

Kenneth Jacob Fenton and his passenger “very, very lucky” to be alive

Family of Ben Kilmer remain confident as search continues

Cobble Hill man missing since May 16

Lost monkey still on missing list

Capuchun monkey escaped from Primate Estates on May 26

VIDEO: Emergency shelter message for Parkland residents

John Elzinga of the Island Savings Centre urges everyone affected to come and register Heritage Hall

VIDEO: Emergency shelter message for Parkland residents

John Elzinga of the Island Savings Centre urges everyone affected to come and register Heritage Hall

Psychedelic drug use associated with reduced partner violence in men, says study

A new study published by Kelowna researchers tested 1,266 people

Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won’t judge on looks

Pageant began nearly 100 years ago as bathing beauty contest to keep tourists coming back to resort

Mueller’s team accuses Manafort of witness tampering

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort made several attempts to tamper with witnesses: prosecutors

BC Coroners Service investigating workplace death on Vancouver Island

City of Parksville says a subcontracted truck driver died while delivering a shipment of steel beams

Two-thirds of current pot users will switch to legal retailers, survey suggests

Findings were drawn from an online survey of 1,500 Canadians

One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Chinese tourist dies in hospital after bus crash in eastern Ontario

Virtue and Moir hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be joined by Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex

Most Read