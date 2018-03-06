One Billion Rising to take over Duncan’s City Square

On International Women’s Day, Thursday, March 8, Cowichan will Rise Again, staging the 6th Annual One Billion Rising Event in Duncan City Square at noon, to gather and to share in community Against Violence Against Women.

One Billion Rising is a global movement conceived by Eve Ensler, outspoken author of The Vagina Monologues, to unite women and allied men around the world to oppose the prevalence of Violence Against Women, that sees one in every three women subjected to physical and/or sexual abuse in her lifetime.

Cowichan’s event includes speakers from local community stakeholders: First Nations; health care service providers; transition house administrators; and social support non-profits, and government representatives who gather around One Billion Rising’s banner to share, to empower and to energize, raising awareness of the issue. And its prevalence in our community cannot be understated. Provincially, the Cowichan Valley has been highlighted by the Ministry of Health as being in a crisis situation with regard to this issue specifically, and to many of its contributing factors.