Old Farm Market to host Cowichan Chamber Mixer on Feb. 7

At the risk of sounding like a broken record (those things before 8-tracks, cassettes and iTunes), the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce continues to deliver a first-rate program for members and the entire business community.

Even with executive director Sonja Nagel soaking up the sun and sampling mai tais in Maui for a couple weeks, the beat goes on.

The Chamber’s very capable events and membership manager Alec Wheeler reminds us that February is going to be an exciting month.

The second Chamber Mixer of the year, this one at The Old Farm Market on Thursday, Feb. 7 should be an interesting evening.

Mike Langtry, the son of a Cowichan Valley strawberry farmer, founded The Old Farm Market in 1988. Thirty years later, the original farmhouse is still home to the gift shop, coffee shop and ice cream parlour.

Lorne Campbell bought The Old Farm Market in July 2017. His vision is to carry on the tradition of providing the Cowichan Valley with the lowest priced local produce, all in an inviting farm-market atmosphere.

The Mixer begins at 5:30 p.m.

• • •

Our friend and now published author, Cynthia Lockrey of How To Communications, is going to share her expertise at a Lunch N Learn on Wednesday, Feb. 13 from noon to 1 p.m.

Lockrey will teach you how to share your story with confidence and be heard. This is a chance to learn how to write a press release the media will actually read.

This Lunch N Learn will take place at Sands Funeral Chapel, with parking and entrance on Ypres Street. It’s free for Chamber members and $5 for non-members. Advance registration is required.

• • •

The third annual Dine Cowichan will be running from Feb. 20 to March 10 at two dozen venues in the Cowichan Valley.

“So much of our culture revolves around the pleasure, camaraderie and artistry associated with food. Dine Cowichan is a celebration of this cultural mainstay by providing local restaurants with a platform to explore their culinary creativity to come up with new menu items — and at special pricing,” says Sonja Nagel of the Chamber.

“Don’t worry, your favourite menu items will still be available too.”

Watch for more information on Dine Cowichan in the Cowichan Valley Citizen.

