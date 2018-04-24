Police are seen near a damaged van in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ after Toronto van attack

Arresting officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ in the wake of Toronto van attack

The president of Toronto’s police union says an officer’s actions in arresting the suspect in a van attack that left at least 10 people dead Monday was “one shining moment” in an otherwise horrific day.

Mike McCormack of the Toronto Police Association says the arrest, caught on videos that have been widely circulated on social media, has served as a glimmer of hope for a city grappling with tragedy.

Related: 10 killed, 15 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

In one of the videos, a man is heard calling for the officer to kill him, threatening that he has a gun in his pocket. The officer refuses to shoot and tells the man to get down.

McCormack says he’s been in touch with the unnamed arresting officer, who he says is overwhelmed with emotion.

He says the officer says he was just doing his job, and was more worried about the victims than anything else.

He says the officer told him his actions were “no big deal.”

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hospital foundation commits $1 million to Hospice House
Next story
UPDATED: 10 killed, 15 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Just Posted

May is the month of the rhododendron

The Cowichan Valley Rhododendron Society is holding its annual Garden Fair

Hospital foundation commits $1 million to Hospice House

10-bed facility will provide needed care, free up hospital beds

Check out all the latest for you home at the Cowichan Home Expo

The public can get up close and personal with experts in home improvements, renovations, décor

Rash of car prowling reports in Cobble Hill noted by RCMP

Information from registration forms can be used for identity theft.

Furstenau introduces bill to prevent solid waste in quarries

Cowichan Valley’s MLA says water safety a priority

UPDATED: 10 killed, 15 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Toronto police say ten people have died and 15 are injured

Trudeau calls van attack ‘horrific and senseless’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls van attack ‘horrific and senseless,’ says no apparent terror link

Officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ after Toronto van attack

Arresting officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ in the wake of Toronto van attack

Judith Guichon steps down as Lieutenant Governor of B.C.

Election decision didn’t make her best moments from the past six years

Vancouver to rake in $30 million in empty homes tax in first year

The tax is the first of its kind in Canada, and was intended to address the city’s near-zero vacancy rate

LGBTQ advocates turn Victoria SOGI protest into dance party

Counter-protest outnumbers anti-SOGI activists on lawn of B.C. legislature

B.C.’s snowpack continues to increase, melting delayed

River Forecast Centre official says sudden melting further into the season could cause flooding

Another B.C. First Nation voices support for Kinder Morgan pipeline

Simpcw First Nation claims people living on one-third of pipeline route support the project

Scooter crash leaves Island man with critical injuries

RCMP said a truck was making a left-hand turn when it collided with the scooter travelling through the intersection

Most Read