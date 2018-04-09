A bus that was carrying teenage passengers sits on the side of a highway after it hit an overpass on the Southern State Parkway in Lakeview, N.Y., Monday, April 9, 2018. The charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip struck a bridge overpass on Long island, seriously injuring several passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

NY high school students injured when bus strikes overpass

The charter bus carrying teenagers struck a bridge overpass on Long island, seriously injuring several passengers

A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on the Southern State Parkway in Lakeview, according to New York State Police.

Related: Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

One of the six injured passengers had very serious injuries, said State Police Maj. David Candelaria. Thirty-seven other passengers suffered minor injuries.

“Everybody was able to walk out except one, which we extricated,” Lakeview Fire Department Chief Patrick McNeill told Newsday. “There was glass everywhere. The roof of the bus is down to the top of the seat covers.”

Video shows teenagers sitting and standing outside of the white damaged bus, some draped in blankets, as firefighters inspect the wreckage. Multiple ambulances and firetrucks responded to the scene.

The 38 students from various Long Island high schools, along with five chaperones, had just returned from John F. Kennedy International Airport and were heading to a shopping mall to meet up with parents, police said.

Police said the driver was being evaluated and did not seem to be familiar with commercial vehicle restrictions on the parkway.

The minimum clearance on the parkway is 7 feet, 10 inches (2.38 metres) and accidents involving vehicles striking overpasses is not uncommon on the parkway. In 2017, there were reports that an electronic alarm system would be installed on the parkway to warn drivers of vehicles too high for the overpass.

Related: Stories of 15 killed in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry
Next story
UPDATED: Former BCHL hockey player one of 15 dead in Broncos bus crash

Just Posted

Shawnigan Players take on Morris Panych’s award-winning ‘7 Stories’

Theatregoers will be amazed at this unusual but effective way to tell seven tales

Join the Stampede to Duncan to hear iconic rockers

The original three are still together and they’re bringing all their hits to the Cowichan Theatre

North Cowichan to look at council’s pay

Issue led to lively debate

Andrea Rondeau column: Passion for rail corridor has failed to translate into action

It baffles me that people don’t see the potential of having a working train connecting the Island.

Robert Barron column: Overdose prevention site provides challenges

It’s a conundrum and, unfortunately, it’s one that is not going away anytime soon.

B.C. hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that Vancouver Giants players were hurt

Deadline near for CVAC art show registrations

It’s a popular show and sale so it you want to take part, you have just a couple of days to register

Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby as retrial begins

A topless protester with “Women’s Lives Matters” charged at Bill Cosby Monday

Trump complains about “STUPID TRADE” with China

President Donald Trump complained yet again about “STUPID TRADE” with China

NY high school students injured when bus strikes overpass

The charter bus carrying teenagers struck a bridge overpass on Long island, seriously injuring several passengers

B.C. teen swimmer ties record with seventh Commonwealth Games medal

Kelowna swimmer Taylor Ruck ties Canada record with seventh Commonwealth Games medal

Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

The ministry says the body of Humboldt Broncos player Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle

‘Great group of kids:’ Stories of 15 killed in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The vigil took place Sunday night at the Broncos home arena in central Saskatchewan

12 guns stolen in Nanoose Bay home invasion

Police say a gun safe was broken into during the April 2 robbery

Most Read