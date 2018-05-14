Nanaimo-North Cowichan MLA Doug Routley announced the province will kick in $22,000 to help North Cowichan deal with invasive plant species. (File photo)

North Cowichan receives grant to help deal with invasive plants

Muncipality gets $22,000 from province

The province has granted North Cowichan $22,500 over three years to help manage the spread of invasive plants in the region.

The grant is part of a multi-year funding program that will see more than $7.7 million distributed province-wide to 34 regional invasive species organizations, local governments, environmental groups and researchers, as well as the Invasive Species Council of British Columbia.

Invasive plants are species that have been introduced into B.C. from areas outside of the province. They can displace native vegetation, cause substantial economic and environmental damage, and potentially pose a health risk to animals and people.

“Non-native plants can quickly establish themselves and damage indigenous species, harming our beautiful natural environment and the wildlife that depends on it,” said Nanaimo-North Cowichan MLA Doug Routley.

“It is crucial that we work together to manage the spread of invasive plants.”

