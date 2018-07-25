North Cowichan RCMP looking for the owner of riding lawnmower

Call 250-748-5522, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you have info

Missing a Lawn Mower?

Call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

On July 17, a riding lawn mower was located in the bushes in the Maple Bay area. Mounties have made an effort to identify the owner of the machine without success, according to Const. Pam Bolton, the detachment’s communications officer.

If you happen to be missing a riding lawn mower or know of someone who is, please contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. The investigator will ask you several questions to identify the proper owner prior to releasing the mower.

Police ask if you have information on this or any other crime, that you contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property or the seizure of illicit drugs, you could be eligible for a cash award.

