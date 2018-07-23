Inspector Chris Bear, head of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment, told Duncan city council at its meeting on July 16 that calls for service at the detachment continues to increase. (File photo)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP report 7 per cent increase in calls for service

Local RCMP detachment received 10,901 calls in the first six months of 2018

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment is reporting a 6.9 per cent increase in calls for service for January to June, 2018, from the same period last year.

Inspector Chris Bear, head of the detachment, told Duncan’s city council on July 16 that the detachment, which currently has 59 RCMP officers working when at full strength, received 10,901 calls in the first six months of the year, compared with 10,194 calls during the same time period in 2017.

Of those, 4,847 calls for service were received in the year’s second quarter, from April to June, compared to 5,384 calls in the same quarter in 2017. Despite this drop, the overall trend has been up.

“The detachment has experienced a steady increase in the file load from 2012 to 2015, for total increase of 12 per cent over that time period,” Bear said.

“A sharp increase of 15 per cent occurred in the 2016 file load, which resulted in 2,700 additional files, when compared to 2015.”

RELATED STORY: CRIME TASK FORCE RECOMMENDED

The calls in April through June, 2018, include 121 for assaults, 87 for casing a disturbance, 142 shoplifting calls, 35 calls related to weapons offences, 25 for sex offences, 23 for driving under the influence, 35 non-fatal crashes that resulted in injuries, 63 calls for drug possession and 245 theft from vehicle calls.

For the first six months of the year, Bear said approximately 23 per cent of the calls the detachment responded to came from within the City of Duncan, 47 per cent came from within the Municipality of North Cowichan, 10 per cent came from the provincial area and 14 per cent came from First Nations lands.

Bear said a small number, just six per cent, originated from people going to the detachment directly.

Last year, the detachment asked that up to four additional officers be added to keep up with increasing demands and work loads.

The Municipality of North Cowichan, which pays for the detachment’s costs as well as the province and the City of Duncan, agreed to add an RCMP officer in 2018 to help with the growing demands, bringing the number of police officers the municipality is responsible for at the detachment from 31 to 32 officers.

RELATED STORY: NORTH COWICHAN ASKS FOR ONE MORE POLICE OFFICER

Bear told Duncan council on Monday that a general duty staffing analysis, one of the first of its kind on the Island, is continuing at the detachment to determine its staffing requirements.

He said the assessment process has been successfully used in Lower Mainland detachments for calculating general duty resource requirements and the deployment of those resources.

“To achieve optimal response times for the types of calls for service, the assessment analyzes data from different components, and then calculates the number of resources needed to respond to the calls for service being received within an appropriate time,” Bear said.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police confirm girl, 8 others injured in Toronto shooting; shooter dead

Just Posted

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP report 7 per cent increase in calls for service

Local RCMP detachment received 10,901 calls in the first six months of 2018

Shawnigan Lake’s Maggie Banks wins BC Games’ top prize

Rubgy star honoured with W.R. Bennett Award and scholarship

Duncan wrestler Ashton Combdon beats the odds to medal at BC Summer Games

Combdon joins CVWC teammates Talon Hird and Hayley Bye-Pace on the podium

Family effort helps Duncan swimmer Mary Paridaen van Veen to gold at BC Summer Games

Mom, dad and sister all members of the Cowichan Valley swimming community

Phase one of Maritime Centre pier reconstruction complete

To complete the full scope of the survey’s recommendations the cost was estimated at $500,000.

BC Games: Day 3 wrap and closing ceremonies

The torch in the Cowichan Valley has been extinguished as Fort St. John gets ready to host the 2020 BC Winter Games

Coming up in Cowichan: Medicine walk

Sylvester will teach participants about traditional uses for many of the plants that grow naturally

Police confirm girl, 8 others injured in Toronto shooting; shooter dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Why do they do it? Coaches guide kids to wins, personal bests at the BC Games

Behind the 2,300 B.C. athletes are the 450 coaches who dedicate time to help train, compete

Government sets full-time salary range for Justin Trudeau’s nanny

At its top range, the order works out to a rate of $21.79 per hour, assuming a 40-hour work week

Lower Mainland teams battle for baseball gold at BC Games

Vancouver Coastal squeaked out a 3-2 win against Fraser Valley

The Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw people signed an agreement-in-principle with the B.C. government

The signing ceremony, at the Eliza Archie Memorial School, was 25 years in the making

Canada to resettle dozens of White Helmets and their families from Syria

There are fears the volunteers would become a target for government troops

Francesco Molinari wins British Open at Carnoustie

It is his first win at a major and the first by an Italian

Most Read