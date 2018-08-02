North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP arrest 3 on counterfeit money charges

Several charges related to counterfeit money and possession were laid against three people in the Cowichan Valley after police searched a property in the 7800 block of Westholme Road on July 26.

Members of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP’s Street Crime Unit executed a search at the property after investigators obtained warrants to recover evidence of numerous counterfeit money-related offences committed throughout the Cowichan Valley from July 20 to July 24, 2018.

The search warrants resulted in the seizure of several items including counterfeit Canadian money, various papers and identification and evidence supporting the production of counterfeit money.

As part of the investigation, three people were arrested, including two men, one 42-years old and the other 44-years old, and 33-year old woman.

Several charges of uttering counterfeit money, possession of counterfeit money and possession of a controlled substance are being pursued.

“The North Cowichan Duncan RCMP recognized the recent surge in counterfeit money complaints and initiated this investigation to locate and arrest those believed to be responsible,” said a statement from the RCMP.

“The diligence of local businesses in identifying the counterfeit bills was instrumental in identifying the suspects.”