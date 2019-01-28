North Cowichan/Duncan police praise employee response to disturbance at business

Police praised the response by employees at an Allenby Road business when a man started behaving strangely on their premises last Wednesday.

Employees called the RCMP shortly before noon on Jan. 23 reporting that a man was acting erratically at the back of the business and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. When staff members approached, the man allegedly attempted to kick and spit at them.

The suspect left the business before police arrived, but was located a short distance away and taken into custody. He was held until he was sober, and released without charge after police consulted with the victim. The man was provided with contacts for community resources in hopes that he will seek out further assistance.

“The employees did the right thing by not jeopardizing their personal safety by taking the law into their own hands,” said Insp. Chris Bear of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment. “They contacted police right away.”