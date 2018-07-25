Mayor Jon Lefebure

North Cowichan council to reconsider Duncan to Drinkwater trail

Multi-use trail nixed on June 20

Plans for a new 1.6-kilometre multi-use trail along the Trans-Canada Highway near the BC Forest Discovery Centre may be back on track.

Mayor Jon Lefebure intends to bring the issue back to council for reconsideration after council decided on June 20 to cancel the tender process for the construction of the trail in 2018 due to a shortfall of $334,100 for a project that was originally budgeted to cost $972,000.

RELATED STORY: NORTH COWICHAN CANCELS NEW TRAIL

Council members can bring issues and initiatives that have been turned down back to council for reconsideration if they see merit in them, and Lefebure intends to bring the multi-use trail issue back to council at its next meeting on Aug. 15.

The province’s BikeBC Fund announced last year that North Cowichan would receive $472,000 to expand cycling lanes, and the funding was expected to cover almost half the costs of the trail, with North Cowichan picking up the rest of the bill.

Lefebure said the grant would be lost to the municipality if it didn’t move forward with the project.

“It’s not often that we refuse grants,” he said.

“I thought it was worthwhile to have another staff report prepared and more consideration given to this trail project to make absolutely sure that we’re making the right decision. I’m not entirely fixed on the project myself, but I felt it was worth more discussion.”

Lefebure said that with the new hospital to be built in the nearby Bell McKinnon Road area, and with the growing demand for more trails in the community, he doesn’t want the decision not to move forward with the trail to be something council would regret at a later date.

RELATED STORY: COWICHAN VALLEY TO HAVE NEW HOSPITAL BY 2024

The new trail would run from the Dike Trail Terminus to Drinkwater Road East, and would be intended to create a safe cycling and pedestrian connection along the highway.

Council decided to cancel the tender process for the project in the 2018 budget at its meeting on June 20 due to the cost overruns, and staff were directed at the time to prepare recommendations on other bike network projects for council to consider in 2018.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
EU officials to meet Trump, wielding a $20-billion threat

Just Posted

Mary Lowther column: I’ll skip the flowers among the veggies

I’ve read glowing accounts of marigolds keeping pests away from vegetables

North Cowichan council to reconsider Duncan to Drinkwater trail

Multi-use trail nixed on June 20

Cowichan Housing Society wants input into affordable housing

Asks community to complete online survey

Editorial: Person-caused fires infuriating

We’ve also seen far too many cigarette ends discarded in bark mulch

Editorial: BC Games showcased what Cowichan can do

It took planning. It took vision. And most of all it took heart.

VIDEO: Fire in Comox destroys home

A home on Rodello Street has been completely destroyed

EU officials to meet Trump, wielding a $20-billion threat

The European Union is ready to put tariffs on $20 billion of American goods if Trump puts duties on car imports.

Boys rescued from Thai cave ordained at Buddhist temple

The 11 boys, ages 11 to 16, became Buddhist novices in a religious ceremony, while their 25-year-old coach was ordained as a monk.

Neighbour captures video of B.C. home engulfed by flames

A house in Comox on Vancouver Island went up in flames Tuesday night

Campfire bans issued around B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service is implementing bans in the Kamloops Fire Centre and the Southeast Fire Centre

Vehicles and outbuildings burned in Okanagan wildfire

The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service

Immigrant women less likely to get breast cancer screening: B.C. study

BC Cancer researcher says access to a primary care physician can help

VIDEO: Humpback rubs against whale-watching boat

Tourism operator describes astonishing encounter

Whitecaps coach all but confirms Alphonso Davies heading to Bayern Munich

Carl Robinson talks about the 17-year-old star joining the top club at the end of MLS season

Most Read