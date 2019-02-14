WildSafeBC wants the Municipality of North Cowichan to join a program aimed at lessening human-animal conflicts in the region. (File photo)

North Cowichan asked to participate in program to cut human-wildlife conflicts

WildSafeBC offers program on reducing human-wildlife conflicts

Local wildlife conservation officers received more than 190 calls in 2018 regarding wildlife coming into conflict with humans just within the boundaries of the Municipality of North Cowichan alone.

Of those, 62 calls were regarding black bears, 66 involved deer and 40 were concerned with cougars, according to information provided by WildSafeBC, a program delivered by the British Columbia Conservation Foundation to reduce human-wildlife conflict through education, innovation and cooperation.

In total, these calls represent 34 per cent of all the calls regarding wildlife/human conflicts in the entire region.

Unsecured storage of garbage cans and dumpsters between garbage collection days, as well as unmanaged fruit trees, continue to be the main wildlife attractants and leading cause of human-bear conflict, says WildSafeBC in a letter to the municipality.

RELATED STORY: BEARS EVERYWHERE IN THE COWICHAN VALLEY

“With limited options, the Conservation Officer Service may be required to destroy black bears as relocations are often unsuccessful and can lead to poor outcomes for the bears,” according to the letter.

In addition, increasing numbers of deer in urban locations draws cougars into residential areas.

RELATED STORY: LADYSMITH MAN SAVES DOG FROM COUGAR ATTACK

“It is important to note that a large number of human-wildlife issues are not reported to the Conservation Officer Service, therefore it is expected that the actual number of sightings, and potential conflicts, is higher than reported,” according to the letter, coauthored by Vanessa Isnardy, provincial coordinator for WildSafe BC.

North Cowichan’s council agreed at its meeting on Feb. 6 to Isnardy’s request that the municipality join the Town of Ladysmith and the Cowichan Valley Regional District in supporting the work of WildSafeBC to reduce human-wildlife conflicts by contributing up to $3,000 in 2019 towards the work of a seasonal coordinator.

In response to a plea for assistance from local conservation officers in 2015, the CVRD and Ladysmith partnered with WildSafeBC to have a community coordinator educate residents, businesses and visitors on how to reduce human-wildlife conflicts.

The coordinator, who is active from May to November, the months with the highest potential for human-bear and other wildlife conflicts, is funded in part by a grant from WildSafeBC.

RELATED STORY: CONSERVATION OFFICERS GET ABOUT 100 CALLS A YEAR FROM LAKE COWICHAN

“To date, the CVRD, Ladysmith and a number of private partners have committed to funding contributions totalling $9,500,” Isnardy said in the letter to the municipality.

“As well, we are waiting for confirmation from two additional private business partners. Your contribution will directly translate to hours that the coordinator can spend delivering the WildSafeBC program in your community.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Gang violence, trafficking to continue in El Chapo’s state
Next story
Antique store wants to return Canadian WW1 veteran’s letter to family

Just Posted

Cobble Hill creates community snowman

“Who wants to meet in the Cobble Hill Common tomorrow and build a record setting snowman…?”

Solving parrot’s feather infestation in North Cowichan will be difficult, costly

Invasive species choking Somenos Creek

Back to school for Vancouver Island’s snow-covered kids, more snow coming

All school districts in business this morning but officials warn another 5-10 centimetres today

Business notes: Building relationships key in business and life

A couple of weeks ago I had the opportunity of speaking to Networking for Non-Profits Cowichan.

Third-period lead disappears as Caps lose to Grizzlies

Up 4-2, Cowichan ends up falling 6-4

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Coming up in Cowichan: Garry Oak Marathon is back

Conservation workshop part of Garry Oak Meadow Marathon The Garry Oak Meadow… Continue reading

Antique store wants to return Canadian WW1 veteran’s letter to family

The letter was found in a box in the Prairie Pickers Café in Steinbach, Man

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Pence urges Europe to quit Iran deal

Pence accuses Europe of trying to bust U.S. sanctions against Iran

Man caught in fatal avalanche ID’ed as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

Most Read