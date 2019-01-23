The Municipality of North Cowichan has been awarded the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting for 2017. Pictured is North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring (left) handing the award to finance manager Mark Frame. (Submitted photo)

North Cowichan and the City of Duncan receive awards for financial work

Awards recognize excellence in financial reporting

The Municipality of North Cowichan and the City of Duncan have both been awarded the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers’ Association of the United States and Canada for 2017.

The award recognizes excellence in governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by a municipal government.

The CAnFR program was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high-quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports.

The annual financial report has been judged by impartial Canadian review committee members to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” designed to clearly communicate the municipality’s financial story, and to motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

This is the eighth consecutive year that North Cowichan has won the award, and the seventh consecutive year for the City of Duncan.

“We are thrilled that North Cowichan has once again received this prestigious award,” said North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring.

“This represents a significant accomplishment by our finance team, led by general manager Mark Frame. This is the eighth consecutive year in a row that the municipality has won this award and I am pleased with staff’s commitment to producing high-quality financial reports year after year.”

Duncan Mayor Michelle Staples said she is pleased to congratulate staff on producing award winning reports year after year.

“I would like to recognize the dedication and excellence of the whole finance team,” she said.

Previous story
Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV
Next story
47 men arrested by Vancouver police for allegedly seeking sex with teenage girls

Just Posted

Chemainus’s Hawthorne shuts down Capitals

Cowichan outshoots Alberni 43-25, but Valley-raised goalie stands tall

‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’ promises fun, musical romp

How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying offers a fun look at climbing the corporate ladder

Owner of illegal suites in Lake Cowichan takes run at new council

He bought a building that housed three illegals suites: now what to do?

B.C. Christian hoops tourney a learning experience for host Chargers

Ellie Kremer named DCS’s all-star

North Cowichan and the City of Duncan receive awards for financial work

Awards recognize excellence in financial reporting

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan minor hockey Lakers of all ages shine at big Jamboree Day

With a Skills Competition and a full slate of games, there was fun for everyone on Jamboree Day

Coming up in Cowichan: Anti-pipeline meeting; women’s shelter open house

Public meeting in Duncan to support pipeline protests A public meeting has… Continue reading

Teravainen’s 3 points lift Hurricanes to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver heads into all-star break on losing note

47 men arrested by Vancouver police for allegedly seeking sex with teenage girls

Seven of those arrested have been charged as part of a two-month operation

B.C. hospital apologizes for veteran’s five-day hallway stay

Clinical director of Victoria General Hospital says case of retired veteran ‘definitely excessive’

Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees

Plecas spoke to media at the opening of a pedestrian and cycling bridge in Abbotsford Wednesday

Advocate hopes B.C. legislature scandal leads to more transparency

‘Depressing’ that it takes a scandal to inspire freedom of information reform, says Sara Neuert

‘Dr. Lipjob’ avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

She will have to serve the 30 days in prison if she commits a breach during her two-year’s probation

Ex-Mountie involved in Taser death at Vancouver airport sues government

Kwesi Millington claims he acted in accordance with RCMP training

Most Read