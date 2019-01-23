North Cowichan and the City of Duncan receive awards for financial work

The Municipality of North Cowichan has been awarded the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting for 2017. Pictured is North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring (left) handing the award to finance manager Mark Frame. (Submitted photo)

The Municipality of North Cowichan and the City of Duncan have both been awarded the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers’ Association of the United States and Canada for 2017.

The award recognizes excellence in governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by a municipal government.

The CAnFR program was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high-quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports.

The annual financial report has been judged by impartial Canadian review committee members to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” designed to clearly communicate the municipality’s financial story, and to motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

This is the eighth consecutive year that North Cowichan has won the award, and the seventh consecutive year for the City of Duncan.

“We are thrilled that North Cowichan has once again received this prestigious award,” said North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring.

“This represents a significant accomplishment by our finance team, led by general manager Mark Frame. This is the eighth consecutive year in a row that the municipality has won this award and I am pleased with staff’s commitment to producing high-quality financial reports year after year.”

Duncan Mayor Michelle Staples said she is pleased to congratulate staff on producing award winning reports year after year.

“I would like to recognize the dedication and excellence of the whole finance team,” she said.