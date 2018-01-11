Norm Jackson is the winner of the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award

Norm Jackson has been named the winner of the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award. (Submitted photo)

Norm Jackson has been named the winner of the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award by the Duncan/Cowichan Chamber of Commerce.

Jackson is being honoured for significant and lasting contributions to Cowichan for his extensive volunteer work for the Cowichan Hospital Foundation, Cowichan Golfers Against Cancer, Cowichan Women Against Violence, Kid Sport and many other organizations.

As the general manager and “head pro” at the Cowichan Golf and Country Club, Jackson has also earned multiple industry awards with his team at the club’s Golf Shop, and has twice been honoured as the BC PGA Pro of the Year

“Norm has been a dedicated volunteer for almost 30 years,” says chamber president Julie Scurr.

“He champions causes and organizations that have brought countless benefits to patients, kids in sports and women and children. He’s a consummate professional and his broad connections in golf help bring international attention to Cowichan. The Chamber counts it a privilege to present Norm with the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Jackson will be presented with his award at the 2018 Black Tie Awards and Auction that will be held on April 7, 2018 at Brentwood College School.