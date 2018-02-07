Nootka Sound RCMP looking for Dan Lockhart

Was last seen in downtown Victoria.

The Nootka Sound RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Dan Lockhart, a 61-year-old man who has not been seen since Saturday, Jan. 6.

Nootka Sound RCMP have received a tip that Lockhart was seen in downtown Victoria the week of Jan. 12. Lockhart is familiar with the Victoria area and has spent time there in the past, RCMP say.

In January, RCMP issued a notice about Lockhart and said he was last seen Jan. 6 at the intersection of Scout Lake Road and Burman Court in Gold River. He appeared disoriented at the time.

At that time, RCMP pursued a number of investigative avenues in an effort to locate him. These efforts included a thorough search of wooded areas within Gold River by the Campbell River and Comox Valley Search and Rescue, as well as an aerial search.

Police are “very concerned” for Lockhart’s well-being and are asking anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact local authorities or the Nootka Sound RCMP at 250-283-2227.

Previous story
Shawnigan residents awarded some of $700K court costs in contaminated soil case
Next story
MLA Furstenau to hold town hall meeting in Cowichan

Just Posted

VIDEO: Palsson School collects bottles to fund special music program

It takes effort to fund extras programs at Palsson, but a PAC bottle drive is a real success

Lake Cowichan council briefs: money for projects brought forward to 2018

Centennial Park’s 2017 upgrades are finished, but there is still more to do

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan Sharpies get the 411 on collecting used needles safely

In a casual atmosphere at the Seniors Centre, a paramedic explains how to collect needles safely

VIDEO: Neighbours worried about plan to build four tiny houses in Lake Cowichan subdivision

Drainage worries, concerns about emergencies, and lack of overall information make meeting tense

MLA Furstenau to hold town hall meeting in Cowichan

“Sonia will provide a brief update on the work she has undertaken”

VIDEO: A little of this and a little of that from around Cowichan Lake

The Cowichan Lake District Seniors Association presents a Sweethearts Dance at the… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Nootka Sound RCMP looking for Dan Lockhart

Was last seen in downtown Victoria.

B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

The company will begin gathering 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent MRDT

Special prosecutor appointed after alleged death threat at Nanaimo city hall

B.C. Prosecution Service advises that Michael Klein was assigned to the file on Feb. 2

Most Read