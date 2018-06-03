A map of the epicentre of Saturday’s small earthquake off the B.C. Coast. (US Geological Survey)

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

A small earthquake was detected near Masset on Saturday afternoon.

Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of the village, with the rumbling “lightly felt” there and the Village of Queen Charlotte.

There were no reports of damage and none were expected.

READ MORE: New technology aims to track earthquakes and tsunami in real-time

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said the earthquake was not expected to create a tsunami.

Haida Gwaii has seen a number of historic quakes, including an 8.1-magnitude shake in 1949 that Earthquakes Canada says knocked cows off their feet and bounced cars around on the mainland.

The Canadian Press

