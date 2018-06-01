Cobble Hill’s Ben Kilmer has been missing in May 16. (File photo)

No new leads in Kilmer disappearance

Search goes on for missing 41-year old

There has been no new information or leads related to the disappearance of Cobble Hill’s Ben Kilmer as of May 31.

The RCMP couldn’t be reached for comment, but Cowichan Search and Rescue manager Tina Phillips confirmed Thursday that officials haven’t had any fresh leads since shortly after the 41-year-old father of two went missing on May 16.

A posting on Cowichan SARs Facebook page said the group has suspended its search after logging more than 1,000 hours with 52 of its members in search of Kilmer.

“While we are currently suspended pending any further requests from the RCMP, we are continuing to keep ourselves updated,” the posting said.

RELATED STORY: SEARCH FOR KILMER SCALED BACK

Kilmer’s work van was found parked along Cowichan Lake Road, west of Menzies Road, on the morning of May 16.

The electrician’s vehicle was empty but the engine was still running.

Blood was later found in the vehicle and in a treed area nearby.

More than 65 members from eight different Vancouver Island SAR teams — Cowichan, Peninsula, Saltspring, Juan de Fuca, Ladysmith, Metchosin, Saanich and Nanaimo – joined forces with friends, family, and more than 100 volunteers to look for Kilmer in the initial stages of the search.

Many volunteers are still searching in an ever-expanding area around where the van was located, and beyond.

Kilmer is described as five-foot-10 and 180 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was clean-shaven and wearing light-coloured pants, a black shirt and steel-toed work boots.

Some on social media are wondering whether there is a connection between Kilmer’s disappearance and the disappearance of Dan Archbald, 37, and Ryan Daley, 43, who were last seen leaving the Ucluelet Small Craft Harbour on the same day Kilmer went missing.

But there is no evidence to date connecting the two cases.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Just Posted

No new leads in Kilmer disappearance

Search goes on for missing 41-year old

Victorious home opener highlights busy stretch for junior B Thunder

Cowichan remains unbeated despite penalty woes

Lake Days starts June 4

Don’t miss all your Lake Days favourites

Youngest Stingrays at their best in Comox

Dozens of personal bests for Duncan swimmers

Coffeehouse season finale features West My Friend

Quiet Hum is the third album from West My Friend

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Attorney General says that caps could save ICBC $1 billion a year

B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Young Canadian side beats Turkey at prestigious Toulon soccer tournament

Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Water adventure fundraisers for MS and First Nations youth camps

Friends appeal to Taylor Swift via Twitter after death of B.C. fan

Gavin Lanes, 20, died before he was able to attend Swift’s May 22 concert in Seattle

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.

Conservationists say old growth ‘hot spot’ threatened by new logging

Most Read