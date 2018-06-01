No new leads in Kilmer disappearance

Search goes on for missing 41-year old

Cobble Hill’s Ben Kilmer has been missing in May 16. (File photo)

There has been no new information or leads related to the disappearance of Cobble Hill’s Ben Kilmer as of May 31.

The RCMP couldn’t be reached for comment, but Cowichan Search and Rescue manager Tina Phillips confirmed Thursday that officials haven’t had any fresh leads since shortly after the 41-year-old father of two went missing on May 16.

A posting on Cowichan SARs Facebook page said the group has suspended its search after logging more than 1,000 hours with 52 of its members in search of Kilmer.

“While we are currently suspended pending any further requests from the RCMP, we are continuing to keep ourselves updated,” the posting said.

RELATED STORY: SEARCH FOR KILMER SCALED BACK

Kilmer’s work van was found parked along Cowichan Lake Road, west of Menzies Road, on the morning of May 16.

The electrician’s vehicle was empty but the engine was still running.

Blood was later found in the vehicle and in a treed area nearby.

More than 65 members from eight different Vancouver Island SAR teams — Cowichan, Peninsula, Saltspring, Juan de Fuca, Ladysmith, Metchosin, Saanich and Nanaimo – joined forces with friends, family, and more than 100 volunteers to look for Kilmer in the initial stages of the search.

Many volunteers are still searching in an ever-expanding area around where the van was located, and beyond.

Kilmer is described as five-foot-10 and 180 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was clean-shaven and wearing light-coloured pants, a black shirt and steel-toed work boots.

Some on social media are wondering whether there is a connection between Kilmer’s disappearance and the disappearance of Dan Archbald, 37, and Ryan Daley, 43, who were last seen leaving the Ucluelet Small Craft Harbour on the same day Kilmer went missing.

But there is no evidence to date connecting the two cases.



robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

