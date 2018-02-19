No charges for B.C. Mountie in car wash shooting

A report found the Salmon Arm officer fired 14 bullets at the man’s truck

British Columbia’s police watchdog says no charges will be recommended against a Mountie who shot and injured a man as he appeared to drive his pickup truck toward another officer.

The Independent Investigations Office says in a report that the owner of a car wash called police shortly after midnight on Jan. 29, 2017, when a man broke into a coin box at his business in Salmon Arm.

The office says the owner was watching a remotely monitored closed circuit live feed that showed a man washing his pickup truck and then accessing a coin box.

READ MORE: Charges in car wash shooting stalled

The report says the man, who was not named, told office investigators that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest and tried to escape by going around one of three police cruisers.

The report says the officer who fired at the truck reported that he tried to protect his fellow officer from possibly being killed by the oncoming vehicle.

The chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald says 14 bullets struck the man’s truck and that his injuries included a head wound, but the evidence shows the officer was justified in firing his weapon.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Petition wants fundraiser dropped for family of man cleared in Boushie’s death
Next story
Interest in Canadian Armed Forces remains high

Just Posted

Duncan man gets jail time for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan is also banned from owning animals for a decade

What do you think are policing priorities in North Cowichan/Duncan?

Meetings scheduled in Duncan, Chemainus

Column: Keeping animals off roads is no simple task

Where I originally come from, it’s moose, which can weigh twice as much as an elk

Column David Suzuki: More action needed to ensure safe water for First Nations

All nine water systems on Lytton First Nation land have been under boil water advisories

Column: Hot under pressure: my newest love

A Valentine’s Day tribute to love and cooking

WATCH: Vancouver Island man catches dashcam video of near head-on crash

Video shows oncoming van cross over centre line

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Interest in Canadian Armed Forces remains high

Canada seeks about 5,000 recruits each year for its regular forces of about 68,000

Rules reviewed to keep drug money out of B.C. real estate

Investigator looking at loans as well as casinos, David Eby says

No charges for B.C. Mountie in car wash shooting

A report found the Salmon Arm officer fired 14 bullets at the man’s truck

Tahsis mayor Jude Schooner succumbs to sudden heart attack

Flags are flying at half mast in the Village of Tahsis after… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. deer caught obeying traffic signs

A herd of deer in Fernie, B.C. is getting attention online after stopping for a stop sign

Petition wants fundraiser dropped for family of man cleared in Boushie’s death

Group says GoFundMe is profiting from the young Indigenous man’s death

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

Most Read