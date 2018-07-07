New tool for Cowichan transit users calculates your bus route for you

BC Transit introduces new trip planner for the Cowichan Valley. (File photo)

Transit customers in the Cowichan Valley Regional Transit System can look forward to greater convenience in their traveling.

The BC Transit Trip Planner is a public transportation planning tool that combines the latest BC Transit schedule and route information, with the power of Google Maps.

When you type in your trip origin, destination, date and time of departure or desired arrival, the most direct bus routes, connections and timings will be automatically calculated for you.

The Transit Trip Planner is now live on the Valley’s transit system website at bctransit.com/cowichan-valley.

“With the tap of a finger, passengers in the Cowichan Valley can now instantly access free transit planning information,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“I encourage everyone in the region to check out Trip Planner on BC Transit’s website.”

In 2017-18, BC Transit provided over 463,000 rides in the Cowichan Valley.

The introduction of BC Transit Trip Planner is expected to encourage ridership growth by demonstrating that public transportation is a convenient and reliable alternative to single occupancy vehicles.

“The Cowichan Valley Regional District is committed to increasing transit ridership,” said Jon Lefebure, chairman of the CVRD.

“This trip planning tool makes it easy to get on board local buses and make connections across our region.”