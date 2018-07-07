BC Transit introduces new trip planner for the Cowichan Valley. (File photo)

New tool for Cowichan transit users calculates your bus route for you

BC Transit introduces new trip planner

Transit customers in the Cowichan Valley Regional Transit System can look forward to greater convenience in their traveling.

The BC Transit Trip Planner is a public transportation planning tool that combines the latest BC Transit schedule and route information, with the power of Google Maps.

When you type in your trip origin, destination, date and time of departure or desired arrival, the most direct bus routes, connections and timings will be automatically calculated for you.

The Transit Trip Planner is now live on the Valley’s transit system website at bctransit.com/cowichan-valley.

“With the tap of a finger, passengers in the Cowichan Valley can now instantly access free transit planning information,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“I encourage everyone in the region to check out Trip Planner on BC Transit’s website.”

In 2017-18, BC Transit provided over 463,000 rides in the Cowichan Valley.

The introduction of BC Transit Trip Planner is expected to encourage ridership growth by demonstrating that public transportation is a convenient and reliable alternative to single occupancy vehicles.

“The Cowichan Valley Regional District is committed to increasing transit ridership,” said Jon Lefebure, chairman of the CVRD.

“This trip planning tool makes it easy to get on board local buses and make connections across our region.”

Previous story
Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

Just Posted

New tool for Cowichan transit users calculates your bus route for you

BC Transit introduces new trip planner

Andrea Rondeau column: Online gives us space to mix it up

I’ve taken some flak for the non-local news from some readers.

Sarah Simpson column: Vacuuming definitely doesn’t suck

In my family, not only is the living room generally off limits

T.W. Paterson column: We can’t change history, but we can learn from it

History is under the glass these days

Blight on Robson Bight?

The Big Read: Green movement worried old-growth logging threatens legendary orca rubbing beaches

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Cowichan Coffee Time: QMS winners to golfing fundraisers

• For the fourth year in a row a Queen Margaret’s School… Continue reading

Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

The six-foot long and eight-inch wide snake is not venemous and eats small animals

RCMP believe convicted sex offender may have more victims in B.C.

In March, Randolph Byron Dunlop was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 1994

Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse pulls up injured in 200 semifinal

The 23-year-old from Markham, Ont., was leading and running well at Terry Fox Stadium when he slowed

Corgis, owners invited to B.C. beach hangout – yes, you read that right

Spanish Banks to host cute corgi meetup, featuring beach race and dozens of four-legged friends

VIDEO: Ovechkin shows off the Stanley Cup at the World Cup

Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

Serge Dessureault died Saturday while attempting to scale 8,611-meter mountain in northern Pakistan

Washington State man gets life in prison in slaying of B.C. woman, husband

The judge said the killer of Monique Patenaude, Patrick Shunn seemed to regard his trial as a game.

Most Read