New rebates available for replacing old woodstoves

Owners of pre-1994 woodstoves are eligible for incentives of up to $600 to replace them with more efficient ones.

Everyone benefits when replacing less efficient woodstoves with cleaner-burning heating appliance such as a heat pump, gas stove, propane stove or EPA-certified pellet or woodstove.

“Residents who’ve participated in the program in previous years have noted reduced insurance costs, savings on home heating and improved indoor air quality,” said CVRD board chair Jon Lefebure. “Switching to a gas stove or heat pump means you can heat your home with the flick of a switch, benefiting everyone from the elderly to busy families. Participants who installed new certified woodstoves also found their new pellet and woodstoves can burn for up to 24 hours without having to add more wood.”

Those able to ditch the old-style woodstoves entirely are in the running for bigger rebates.

Receive a $550 rebate and a $50 retailer discount when you replace your old woodstove with a heat pump or gas, propane or pellet stove. Receive a $300 rebate and a $50 retailer discount when you replace your old woodstove with a new EPA-certified woodstove.

But there are only a limited number of rebates available so the CVRD is encouraging residents not to delay.

The Woodstove Replacement Program is a long-running one, having been around for almost a decade. It’s a partnership of the CVRD and the BC Lung Association along with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“Rebates are offered on first-come, first-served basis and are very popular,” said a media release. “Don’t wait to apply as available rebates always run out before the year end.”

The program aims to improve Cowichan’s air quality and to reduce the health risks associated with particulate matter from old, inefficient wood burning appliances.

Since 2009, more than 800 Cowichan residents have taken advantage of the rebates and replaced their smoky old woodstoves.

Visit www.cvrd.bc.ca/woodstove for more information or contact CVRD at 250-746.2530, 1-800-665-3955 or email es@cvrd.bc.ca

