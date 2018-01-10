New podiatrist clinic opens in Duncan

A new podiatrist clinic has opened in Duncan.

Dr. Michael Feist, who is currently the only full-time podiatrist in the Cowichan Valley, opened his clinic this week in Suite 208 at 225 Canada Ave.

He will be joined there once a week by Victoria-based Dr. Heidi Postowski, who had been practicing part-time in the Valley from another location.

Feist practiced in Terrace, B.C., for 22 years before he recently decided to move to the Valley.

“I was the only podiatrist in that area and I was kept very busy,” he said.

“I bought a farm in the Valley and decided to set up practice here. A number of podiatrists on the Island have either retired or are having medical concerns recently, so there is a shortage of podiatrists in the region. With 80,000 people living the Valley, I expect that I’ll be busy.”

Merridale proud new owners of Christmas gear

Merridale Cidery & Distillery in Cobble Hill will be celebrating the Christmas season next year in a big way.

The award-winning cidery has purchased the famous and huge Christmas display that has adorned a home on Tuxedo Drive in Saanich every festive season for the past 28 years.

The extensive collection includes four 30-foot high inflatable decorations, a motorized Santa sleigh with reindeer, an old vintage fire truck, thousands of lights and much more.

Janet Docherty, owner of Merridale Cidery & Distillery, said the vast Christmas decoration collection will be a great addition to the cidery’s already substantial collection that it has been building up over the years.

“It was a labour of love for the family that owned this collection for 28 years, and we agreed to keep it all together so that it continues to be a labour of love,” Docherty said.

“We intend to set it up in our large courtyard next year and invite the community to come see it, free of charge.

Wide variety of experts on Chamber speaking slate

The Duncan/Cowichan Chamber of Commerce will have a number of keynote speakers at its upcoming luncheons this winter.

Clint Mahlman, vice-president and CEO of B.C.-based London Drugs, will speak on Jan 25.

He will discuss his views on corporate citizenship and highlight the steps London Drugs takes to provide good jobs, support local communities and implement sustainable practices.

Both Canada Wide Media president Peter Legge and BC Business editor Nick Rockel will present to the chamber luncheon on Feb. 25.

That luncheon will be extended by a half hour to allow attendees to ask questions of a Canadian media legend and a top business journalist in the province.

Those members interested in attending either luncheon can register online at the chamber’s website, or call Elizabeth Croft at 250-748-1111.