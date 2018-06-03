A new partnership has formed for Somenos Marsh. (File photo)

New partnership has big plans for Somenos Marsh

Plans are to rename marsh the S’amunu Wildlife Management Area.

Plans are for the Somenos Marsh to soon be renamed the S’amunu Wildlife Management Area.

Cowichan Tribes, which has a history in the marsh for thousands of years, and the Vancouver Island Conservation Land Management Program have announced they have formed a new partnership for the delivery of projects and programs in the marsh area.

The VICLMP is a partnership that involves the management of over 100 conservation areas on Vancouver Island and the West Coast, such as the Somenos Marsh.

The partnership includes the BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, The Nature Trust of BC, Ducks Unlimited Canada, and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

According to a press release, the partners will continue to work on projects and programs that help fulfill the goals and objectives of several species at risk restoration plans, as well as actions identified in the Somenos Marsh Management Plan.

In addition, the partners will also cooperatively work to maintain and manage Ye’yumnuts, an archaeological heritage site that was a village and burial ground at Somenos Creek. Specifically, the plan is to develop interpretive and educational materials to further knowledge and understanding of the historical and present day significance of the area.

RELATED STORY: TIMBERWEST DONATES $25K FOR VIEWING PLATFORM

William Seymour, chief of Cowichan Tribes, said the First Nation is happy to see the partners work together to restore and preserve the land back to its natural state because it’s important to keep its ecological value intact.

“It will be a great gathering space where the community can come and be educated on the history of this area, including our villages Kwa’mutsun and S’amunu that used to inhabit this land, as well as learn about the vegetation and wildlife that thrive at Somenos Marsh,” Seymour said.

Paul Fletcher, from the Somenos Marsh Wildlife Society, which is a steward of the marsh, said the creation of the partnership is good news for the marsh and the community.

“It will encourage stewardship and community involvement in the area,” he said.

“Making the marsh a wildlife management area will also provide the marsh with better protections, as well as more funding opportunities for projects.”

Doug Donaldson, the minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, said the government is happy to be working together with Cowichan Tribes and conservation groups on developing the proposed wildlife management area that will conserve important environmental and cultural values.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Robert Barron column: Railway to valuable to be lost without a fight

Just Posted

Vancouver Island intern revealed to be mysterious legislative doodler

Non-partisan intern Zoé Duhaime came forward as the illustrator behind popular Twitter account

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

New partnership has big plans for Somenos Marsh

Plans are to rename marsh the S’amunu Wildlife Management Area.

Robert Barron column: Railway to valuable to be lost without a fight

I find it sad that the railway line continues to deteriorate day by day with no efforts to save it.

VIDEO: Steps Ahead students ‘perform at home’

Exciting numbers demonstrate the grace and style of Steps Ahead dancers

Vancouver Island rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after installation

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

Defiant medical marijuana supplier says B.C. city ‘afraid of me’

Owner of non-profit issues challenge to Nelson officials

Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Video shows the chicken on Highway 99 just before the George Massey Tunnel Saturday

Body of missing B.C. man found in Kelowna

Jordan Mooney was last seen May 27 leaving his home

Unsolved B.C. teen’s murder Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’

Dario Bartoli, 15, was killed in 2014 after ‘alcohol-fueled altercation’

Handful of tickets in B.C. won $1M, but $60M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed

Winning Maxmillion prizes were sold across British Columbia

Teachers’ union files grievance over public school educator shortage in B.C.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says shortages will hinder classroom learning in September if no changes

Reyna, Techera help Vancouver Whitecaps beat Colorado Rapids 2-1

Colorado has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home

Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s government not ready to discuss support, potential bailout packages for Canadian businesses

Most Read