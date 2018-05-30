The new Meade Creek Recycling Centre is opening June 2 to replace this old facility. (Gazette file)

New Meade Creek Recycling Centre opening

The facility will provide recycling options for over 650 products.

The new permanent Meade Creek Recycling Centre will open Saturday, June 2, and it offers a lot more chances for residents to recycle than the old facility.

The facility will serve residents of Lake Cowichan, Youbou and surrounding communities and provide recycling options for more than 650 products.

“This new facility will greatly contribute to the CVRD’s long-term goal of reducing waste that would otherwise be transported to a landfill,” said Cowichan Valley Regional District Board Chair Jon Lefebure. “We will now be able to offer additional recycling services to communities in the western part of the region, as well as provide opportunities for recovering recyclable materials from both residents and commercial businesses.”

The new Meade Creek Recycling Centre offers more convenient access, state-of-the-art weigh scale technology, and accepts a greater variety of recyclable materials than the former facility.

“We will accept more items than ever before and many of those items can be dropped off at no cost,” said Recycling and Waste Management Manager Tauseef Waraich. “A Free Store will also be located on site where residents can drop off used items for a small fee. These items will be available for free pick-up.”

The new location at 8855 Youbou Rd., Lake Cowichan will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 31. From Nov. 1 to March 31, the Meade Creek Recycling Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Visit cvrd.bc.ca/recycling or call the CVRD Recycling Hotline at 250-746-2540 for more information.

Previous story
Suspected biter of Comox Valley cab driver’s finger to appear in court tomorrow

Just Posted

Duncan’s Harvest One on the cutting edge of cannabis

Harvest One operates out of a 10,000 square foot facility south of Duncan

RCMP probe suspicious house fire in Ladysmith

Ladysmith RCMP are investigating the cause of a fire in the south… Continue reading

New Meade Creek Recycling Centre opening

The facility will provide recycling options for over 650 products.

Young musicians take centre stage at Chemainus classical series

The lovely atmosphere of St. Michael’s Church welcomes eight young performers

Valley boys win NAHC gold

Local products help Team BC to boys title, girls team finishes fourth

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

BC High school track championships keep coming back to Langley

There will be 2,400 athletes, 400 coaches, and countless supporters in Langley this weekend.

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

MP asks if Prime Minister ‘smokes pot’ after $4.5B pipeline purchase

Weed gibe works into Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen debate with Justin Trudeau

Suspected biter of Comox Valley cab driver’s finger to appear in court tomorrow

Peter Valdal was charged with aggravated assault on April 28

1 year later, still no charges in B.C. chicken abuse case

Vancouver Humane Society calls on Attorney General to take action

B.C. woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

Most Read