New Meade Creek Recycling Centre opening

The new Meade Creek Recycling Centre is opening June 2 to replace this old facility. (Gazette file)

The new permanent Meade Creek Recycling Centre will open Saturday, June 2, and it offers a lot more chances for residents to recycle than the old facility.

The facility will serve residents of Lake Cowichan, Youbou and surrounding communities and provide recycling options for more than 650 products.

“This new facility will greatly contribute to the CVRD’s long-term goal of reducing waste that would otherwise be transported to a landfill,” said Cowichan Valley Regional District Board Chair Jon Lefebure. “We will now be able to offer additional recycling services to communities in the western part of the region, as well as provide opportunities for recovering recyclable materials from both residents and commercial businesses.”

The new Meade Creek Recycling Centre offers more convenient access, state-of-the-art weigh scale technology, and accepts a greater variety of recyclable materials than the former facility.

“We will accept more items than ever before and many of those items can be dropped off at no cost,” said Recycling and Waste Management Manager Tauseef Waraich. “A Free Store will also be located on site where residents can drop off used items for a small fee. These items will be available for free pick-up.”

The new location at 8855 Youbou Rd., Lake Cowichan will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 31. From Nov. 1 to March 31, the Meade Creek Recycling Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Visit cvrd.bc.ca/recycling or call the CVRD Recycling Hotline at 250-746-2540 for more information.