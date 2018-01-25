New hospital prompts planning sessions for Cowichan neighbourhood

The public has been invited to participate in a number of public events to help shape the vision for the Bell McKinnon neighbourhood. (File photo)

Over the next eight weeks, residents are invited to participate in a number of public events to help shape the vision for the Bell McKinnon neighbourhood.

The first meeting on the Bell McKinnon local area plan will be an Ideas Fair that will be held on Jan. 31 at the BC Forest Discovery Centre, beginning at 4 p.m.

This drop-in event, hosted by the Municipality of North Cowichan, will introduce the local area planning process, gather input on the project vision, goals, and principles, and seek feedback on key themes and directions.

The Bell McKinnon area is within the municipality’s urban containment boundary, and includes the location of the future new regional hospital.

The municipality has retained Barefoot Planning, a Victoria-based firm, to conduct a local area plan to guide future development of the Bell McKinnon neighbourhood.

The plan will be conducted over the coming months, with the goal of completion by May or June, 2018.