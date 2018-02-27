New developments in North Cowichan must accomodate electric vehicles

New building regulations in North Cowichan will look to the future of electric vehicles. (File photo)

New residential and commercial developments in North Cowichan will soon be required to install infrastructure that would allow for electric-vehicle charging stations to be placed in them at a later date as part of the building process.

Council voted to direct staff to incorporate the changes to the municipality’s development regulations at its meeting on Feb. 21 after receiving a staff report recommending the regulation changes.

But two councillors, Al Siebring and Joyce Behnsen, voted against the changes, with Siebring stating that it should be up to the markets to decide the future of electric-vehicle technology and not local governments.

The staff report, written by Shaun Chadburn, North Cowichan’s environmental programs coordinator, states that current research indicates that the majority of charging of electric vehicles occurs at private residences and at the workplace, and that these trends will likely increase as battery charging technology improves.

“If council wants to promote electric-vehicle technology and move towards making electric-vehicle charging infrastructure readily available in residential and commercial buildings, then the most effective method would be to implement EV ready-development regulations into the new zoning bylaw,” Chadburn said.

Siebring said he couldn’t believe that council was even having the discussion.

He said the electric vehicle industry would be non-existent without government subsidies and it’s “unconscionable” for North Cowichan to create additional costs for developers and consumers by making the regulation changes.

“My perception is people living in condos and some other developments don’t even have the income to buy electric vehicles,” Siebring said.

“When the market calls for having this infrastructure in place, then the market should handle it.”

But Mayor Jon Lefebure said the new regulations would simply require having conduit in place in new developments to allow for the installation of electric vehicle chargers at a later date, and those costs would be “small and incremental”.

“This makes more sense than having to completely refit the buildings later on, which would be a nightmare,” he said.

“New buildings will be there for a long time, so we need to look to the future.”



