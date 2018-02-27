New building regulations in North Cowichan will look to the future of electric vehicles. (File photo)

New developments in North Cowichan must accomodate electric vehicles

Some new developments will require infrastructure in place

New residential and commercial developments in North Cowichan will soon be required to install infrastructure that would allow for electric-vehicle charging stations to be placed in them at a later date as part of the building process.

Council voted to direct staff to incorporate the changes to the municipality’s development regulations at its meeting on Feb. 21 after receiving a staff report recommending the regulation changes.

But two councillors, Al Siebring and Joyce Behnsen, voted against the changes, with Siebring stating that it should be up to the markets to decide the future of electric-vehicle technology and not local governments.

The staff report, written by Shaun Chadburn, North Cowichan’s environmental programs coordinator, states that current research indicates that the majority of charging of electric vehicles occurs at private residences and at the workplace, and that these trends will likely increase as battery charging technology improves.

RELATED STORY: FAST-CHARGE ELECTRIC CAR STATION IN DUNCAN GETS UPGRADE

“If council wants to promote electric-vehicle technology and move towards making electric-vehicle charging infrastructure readily available in residential and commercial buildings, then the most effective method would be to implement EV ready-development regulations into the new zoning bylaw,” Chadburn said.

Siebring said he couldn’t believe that council was even having the discussion.

He said the electric vehicle industry would be non-existent without government subsidies and it’s “unconscionable” for North Cowichan to create additional costs for developers and consumers by making the regulation changes.

“My perception is people living in condos and some other developments don’t even have the income to buy electric vehicles,” Siebring said.

“When the market calls for having this infrastructure in place, then the market should handle it.”

But Mayor Jon Lefebure said the new regulations would simply require having conduit in place in new developments to allow for the installation of electric vehicle chargers at a later date, and those costs would be “small and incremental”.

“This makes more sense than having to completely refit the buildings later on, which would be a nightmare,” he said.

“New buildings will be there for a long time, so we need to look to the future.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction
Next story
Body found near Victoria harbour

Just Posted

Column: End pension theft

Are you worried about whether your company pension will be there for you when you need it?

New developments in North Cowichan must accomodate electric vehicles

Some new developments will require infrastructure in place

Mesachie Lake Citizens to hold rally for fire chief

Group wants their fire chief and deputy reinstated

Isles need win Tuesday to stay alive

Kerry Park trails Saanich 3-1 in VIJHL playoffs

B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Overdose data policy may not comply with FOI law, expert says

But B.C. Coroners likely ‘most transparent jurisdiction in the country,’ according to spokesperson

RCMP investigate after flagger hit by beer can

The employee was struck in the head but his hard hat prevented serious injury

Primetime Olympics coverage drops 7% from Sochi

Numbers show spike in late-night viewership because of time difference in Pyeongchang

Federal budget fosters pharmacare, pot-based drugs

Advisory council to come up with options on how to create a national pharmacare program

Gangster Jarrod Bacon mistakenly released from prison 16 months too early

Red Scorpions member let out on statutory release last year due to mistake in files

Body found near Victoria harbour

Police and divers had been looking in the same area for a missing man earlier this month

VIDEO: New payroll health care a $100K hit for greenhouses

Darvonda Nurseries in Langley not the only large farm affected, family says

Vancouver Island sheep gets loose and rams children

Incident happened Tuesday south of Nanaimo

Most Read