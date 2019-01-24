(BC SPCA)

New BC SPCA program helps dog owners find the right trainer

Six B.C. companies are already ‘AnimalKind’ accredited

The BC SPCA on Thursday launched a program to help dog owners choose a humane and effective trainer.

The program, called AnimalKind, sets out reward-based training standards to ensure humane treatment for dogs and accredits B.C. dog-training businesses.

The standards allow only positive reinforcement training and oppose any methods that use punishment, confrontation, or intimidation, or have the potential to cause physical or psychological harm to the animal.

“Each year, the BC SPCA gets hundreds of calls from dog owners seeking guidance on how to find a good trainer,” said Dr. Sara Dubois, chief scientific officer for the BC SPCA.

“Many trainers say they are using humane methods, but until now, we’ve had no way to assess this or to make a referral.”

Six companies have already been accredited by AnimalKind: Bravo Dog (North Vancouver), Ocean Park Dog Training (Surrey), Yaletown Dog Training (Vancouver), Ethical Canine Training & Behaviour Modification (Victoria), Cowichan Canine Behaviour & Training (Duncan) and Positive Dog (Nanaimo).

To develop the AnimalKind standards, the BC SPCA says it reviewed scientific research and feedback from international animal behaviour and dog training experts, and conducted in-person consultations with 36 B.C. dog trainers.

The society also gathered feedback from dog trainers, community veterinarians, animal behaviour associations, kennel club service dog organizations.

Dr. Karen van Haaften, the BC SPCA’s senior manager of behaviour and welfare, said scientific research supports the use of reward-based training.

“The research also indicates that dogs trained with aversive or fear-based methods exhibited negative responses, including increased aggression and a range of stress behaviours during training, such as tensed or lowered body posture, lip licking, yawning, yelping and flattened ears,” van Haaften said.

The BC SPCA launched the first set of AnimalKind standards for pest management companies in last year.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
3rd person dies after hammer attack in NYC restaurant
Next story
Ontario newspaper duo guilty of promoting hate against women and Jews

Just Posted

Lake Flashback: One couple was lucky, but other folks were struggling in this week years ago at the Lake

Feels like a million, high school confidential, tough but survivable times for forest co-op

Positive prognosis for poisoned Cowichan Valley eagles

Six birds should be ready to go home soon; investigation continues

Details still sparse in case of found human remains in Duncan

Human remains found in a Duncan farmer’s field last September are those… Continue reading

Campaign aims to change attitudes toward dementia

“Yes. I live with dementia. Let me help you understand.”

Chris Wilkinson column: Make a plan, not a resolution

It has been widely reported that about 80 per cent of resolutions fail by February.

VIDEO: Carcass pits making bear problem worse in southeastern B.C.

“Getting those carcasses off the landscape should improve human and bear safety.” - Clayton Lamb

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

B.C. brewery evacuated due to suspected ammonia leak

Creston Fire Rescue personnel and equipment are on site.

This year’s flu vaccine is way more effective than last year

BC Centre for Disease Control says analysis shows shot has 91 per cent efficacy against H1N1 in kids

WATCH: Cutting-edge B.C. lab opens to detect fake honey

The lab uses nuclear magnetic resonance to pinpoint the floral and geographic sources of honey samples

B.C. loggers brace for changes in century-old log export policy

Contractor regulations shifting to stabilize struggling industry

Cortes residents battle mussel operation over noise

Questions for hearing include whether activities are considered processing

Most Read