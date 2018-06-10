Nanaimo MLA Leonard Krog, shown at a park opening in north Nanaimo on Saturday, June 9. Krog said this morning he’s “very seriously” considering running for mayor. KARL YU/The News Bulletin

NDP’s two-seat edge at stake as MLA considers bid for Nanaimo mayor

Leonard Krog says he’s ‘very seriously’ considering running, is set to make an announcement this week

NDP MLA Leonard Krog said Sunday morning he’s “very seriously” considering running for mayor of Nanaimo.

The provincial NDP caucus chairman is slated to make an announcement on Wednesday, June 13, at the Coast Bastion Hotel, according to invitations circulating on social media.

“I have had a lot of people over the last couple of years whose opinion I value, people who I respect, leaders in our community, [they] have been asking me to run for mayor,” Krog said. “So certainly that’s a huge motivating factor for any politician.”

The NDP government, supported by the B.C. Green Party, holds only a two-seat edge over the opposition B.C. Liberals, but Krog suggested the close split in the legislature wouldn’t be a major consideration in his decision.

“I won this constituency by 3,800 votes last time,” he said. “I don’t think the NDP is likely to lose Nanaimo [in a subsequent byelection.] It’s lost Nanaimo twice in, I think, 55 years.”

Krog has represented the Nanaimo riding since 2005. Between 1991-96, he was MLA for Parksville-Qualicum.

The local government election is in October. So far, two candidates have announced their intention to run for Nanaimo mayor: Don Hubbard and Norm Smith.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline spill much larger than B.C. government first reported
Next story
Thousands of Canadian breast cancer patients could avoid chemo, according to study

Just Posted

Ladysmith gas station ransacked for thousands in property

Ladysmith RCMP are searching for two men who made off with thousands… Continue reading

Car accident on the Malahat leaves 1 dead and 2 in critical condition

Alcohol being investigated as a factor

An upstart ferry company might be a Malahat alternative

A new ferry service might alleviate Malahat congestion. Dogwood Ferries is a… Continue reading

Small earthquake shakes East Vancouver Island, Gulf Islands

On Friday, June 8 a 2.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Vancouver… Continue reading

React fast, react smart: police officers hold lives in their hands

Big Read: In the moment, do you make the decision to shoot— or not?

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

NDP’s two-seat edge at stake as MLA considers bid for Nanaimo mayor

Leonard Krog says he’s ‘very seriously’ considering running, is set to make an announcement this week

Trans Mountain pipeline spill much larger than B.C. government first reported

Ministry of Environment says the spill volume has been revised to 4,800 litres from 100 litres

Justify’s Triple Crown run caps magical run for B.C. breeder

John Gunther, owner of Glennwood Farm in Kentucky, bred 13th U.S. Triple Crown champion Justify

Thousands of Canadian breast cancer patients could avoid chemo, according to study

Results are expected to spare patients from having to undergo rounds of chemotherapy

Rescued B.C. parrots awaiting adoption find sanctuary via Craigslist

About 500 birds were rescued in 2016 form the World Parrot Refuge on Vancouver Island

Hats fundraiser for paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player takes off

Alberta couple wanted to help Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed in the April bus crash

Trump’s calling Trudeau ‘dishonest and weak’ sparks calls for calm

President’s advisers say tirade was response to comments PM made at the end of the G7 meeting

Complainant vs UBC prof Steven Galloway wants investigator’s report

Lawyer says key paragraphs about complainant’s report of sexual harassment are blacked out

Most Read