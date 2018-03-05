NDP leader Jagmeet Singh coming to Duncan on March 7

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will be in the Cowichan Valley on March 7 to talk about federal government policy and what the party should focus on in Parliament.

Singh will be joined by Alistair MacGregor, NDP MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, at Duncan’s Ramada Hotel at 4:30 p.m. for a meeting that is open to the public.

MacGregor said Singh, who was elected as the leader of the NDP in October, is currently travelling across Canada holding public meetings.

He said Singh will be in the Valley for the whole day on March 7 and, other than the public meeting, his itinerary is still being finalized.

“Jagmeet is visiting other ridings on the Island before he comes to the Valley, which is his last Island stop,” MacGregor said.

“The visit is an opportunity for Jagmeet to become more acquainted with issues on the Island and also an opportunity for people who don’t know him him well to meet him and hear his vision for the country.”