Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

The federal government is signing a new accord with the Native Women’s Association of Canada to ensure the organization can fully participate in efforts to improve Indigenous health, housing and education.

Francyne Joe, president of the association, says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people will be heard by policy-makers developing programs, services and laws.

She says that for too long the voices of Indigenous matriarchs, knowledge-keepers and water-carriers have been left out of discussions directly affecting their communities and nations.

Joe says the accord, which is being signed today, is an important step towards reconciliation and healing.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett says she believes policies are only good if the people affected by them are involved in setting them.

Bennett says that’s why it’s important that Indigenous women will be part of policy-making.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New ‘workhorse’ police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash
Next story
B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death

Just Posted

Cowichan Cougars keep rolling in 2019

Over 30 women’s soccer team undefeated so far this year

Cowichan Valley shelters filling up as winter cold takes hold

Women’s shelter forced to turn away five women one night

Editorial: Forest Discovery Centre needs our help after devastating storm

After trees came down, the repair work must begin on important Valley attraction

Theo the Pig settling in at Cowichan Valley farm animal sanctuary

It’s been a long six months for Theo

Isles beat Westshore Wolves in dramatic shootout

McClintick scores for Kerry Park, Rook bars the door

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. interior highways

Environment Canada says winter storm to last into weekend as it heads to south coast

B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death

Extreme Air files response denying any responsibility in death of 46-year-old

Suspect in transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for killing man at Surrey McDonald’s

Daon Gordon Glasgow, 35, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2010 death of Terry Blake Scott

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

US border agency says it’s made biggest-ever fentanyl bust

254 pounds of fentanyl in a secret compartment inside a load of Mexican produce heading into Arizona

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Most Read