Police on scene outside a residence on Watfield Avenue after a stabbing Wednesday night. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Nanaimo RCMP take suspect into custody after stabbing

Police investigating after stabbing Wednesday left one man with non-life-threatening injury

Nanaimo Mounties are investigating a stabbing that left one man with what police describe as non life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Watfield Avenue in Harewood.

“At a residence, one person was stabbed by another person in the residence and it sounds like they all know each other,” said Sgt. Jon Stuart, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

Multiple RCMP officers along with Nanaimo RCMP Police Dog Services responded to the scene with Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service.

Stuart said the victim of the stabbing suffered a stab wound to his back described as superficial and non life-threatening.

One suspect was taken into custody and the incident is still being investigated.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two years later: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

Just Posted

‘Narnia’ the musical takes to the stage this weekend in Duncan

If you grew up with ‘The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe’, Duncan Christian has a musical for you

DCS grads recognized among Canada’s top student-athletes for 2017-18

Danielle and Doug Groenendijk named CCAA Academic All-Canadians

Hear Cello Treasures this May in Chemainus

Jones is described as a cello virtuoso

Premier announces purchase, dedication of Cowichan’s Eagle Heights as park

Premier Horgan, MLA Furstenau, and Minister Heyman on hand at Shawnigan Lake for big reveal

Rugby Lumberjacks continue to make progress on the pitch

Cowichan falls to loaded Ladysmith side

‘Citizen’ special section on amalgamation coming Friday

Head to our Facebook page to suggest a name for the merged municipality and you can win tickets

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

Nanaimo RCMP take suspect into custody after stabbing

Police investigating after stabbing Wednesday left one man with non-life-threatening injury

Two years later: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

More than 4,000 refugees arrived in the province from war-torn Syria in 2016

Norovirus outbreaks linked to oysters sign of water pollution: shellfish group

Marsha Taylor, B.C. Centre for Disease Control epidemiologist, said norovirus contaminates foods

VIDEO: Pot plan proceeding apace, Trudeau insists, despite calls for delay

Trudeau says the plan to make recreational pot legal by this summer will go ahead without delay

Tainted blood mini-series producer draws from personal experience

Filming of Unspeakable wraps in Comox Valley Friday

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Most Read