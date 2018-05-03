Nanaimo RCMP take suspect into custody after stabbing

Police investigating after stabbing Wednesday left one man with non-life-threatening injury

Police on scene outside a residence on Watfield Avenue after a stabbing Wednesday night. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Nanaimo Mounties are investigating a stabbing that left one man with what police describe as non life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Watfield Avenue in Harewood.

“At a residence, one person was stabbed by another person in the residence and it sounds like they all know each other,” said Sgt. Jon Stuart, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

Multiple RCMP officers along with Nanaimo RCMP Police Dog Services responded to the scene with Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service.

Stuart said the victim of the stabbing suffered a stab wound to his back described as superficial and non life-threatening.

One suspect was taken into custody and the incident is still being investigated.



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter