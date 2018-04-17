Musical tour visits Palsson Elementary School

Artist Response Team presented Rock the Salish Sea! Tour 2018

Students at Lake Cowichan’s Palsson Elementary School were delighted to be participants in the Artist Response Team’s Rock The Salish Sea! Tour 2018 when it visited on April 12.

The concert featured Holly Arntzen and Kevin Wright of the Wilds Band, and students from the school performing original eco-rock songs about oceans and watersheds, salmon and climate change.

The students had been practicing songs for several months, getting ready to blow the roof off of the Palsson school gym, and the many parents and other relatives who attended the morning concert were given a real treat.

 

