Multiple halls fighting fire on Herd Road

Fire started from trees on hydro line

Crews from five fire halls are attending a brush fire on Herd Road near Southview Terrace east of Osborne Bay Road on Friday night.

The blaze started around 11:30 p.m., sparked by a tree on hydro lines, and quickly spread to grass and other dry vegetation nearby. Windy conditions made firefighting difficult.

Homes along Herd Road east of Osborne Bay were being evacuated by RCMP.

Maple Bay, Crofton, Chemainus, South End and Duncan fire halls responded, along with a crew from the BC Wildfire Service.

More to come.

