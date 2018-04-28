A house fire on Escarpment Way has firefighters from multiple departments working together to shuttle in water. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Multiple halls called to battle Crofton structure fire

A fully engulfed structure fire on Escarpment Way in Crofton has crews from four fire halls responding.

The call came in just after 5:30 p.m. and the Crofton Volunteer Fire Department quickly called out the Chemainus department for mutual aid.

Not long thereafter a crew from Maple Bay their tender were called out, followed soon after by the Duncan firefighters.

The Crofton fire chief was first on scene and confirmed no occupants were inside the house at the time. The owner was, however, present.

Firefighters reported open flame in the attic and halfway down one side on the roof.

The extra manpower and their crews were tasked with shuttling water to the site and filling pools from which to draw. Trucks were collecting from a hydrant near the corner of Herd and Osborne Bay Roads.

More information to come as it becomes available.

 

Hospital Wi-Fi access supported by readers

